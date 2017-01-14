Column: Where are the ‘worst drivers’?

It never fails – no matter where you go, that’s the place with the “worst drivers.”

In Arizona, I have lived in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Prescott, and have gone on trips that have taken me all over this state and across pretty much every route and highway imaginable.

When in the quad-city area, I witness speeders, slow drivers, red-light runners, lane changes without turn signals, etc., and often wonder about my fellow drivers’ abilities.

My father, who lives on the East Coast, just this week was sideswiped while driving – and the offender kept going. He uttered the same words, stating his area of the country has “absolutely the worst drivers!”

And, while I wonder the same locally at times, I have been known to say it about the places I used to live as well as Flagstaff, Payson, Tucson, Sierra Vista, Yuma, Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa … Las Vegas, Denver, Los Angeles, … or whichever highway I was on at the time.

Why would I think that? Similar to how so many people think about themselves, I like my driving. (Full disclosure: my wife and daughter do not always agree.)

More seriously, according to a July 2016 article in Forbes, “It’s easy to crack wise about other drivers’ foibles, but highway safety is serious business. The number of traffic fatalities in the U.S. jumped by 8 percent last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Ga., claiming an average of 90 deaths per day.

“Not only is this the sharpest increase in the last 50 years, according to the CDC it means Americans now suffer the highest highway death toll among the world’s 19 highest-income countries.”

That Forbes article adds that of the 200 largest U.S. cities, those with the worst drivers – statistically, according to how often people there are likely to be involved in an accident – are:

• 10 – San Francisco (once every 6.6 years);

• Tied for 8 – Philadelphia and Los Angeles (6.3 years);

• 7 – Providence, Rhode Island (5.9 years);

• 6 – Glendale, California (5.8 years);

• 5 – Springfield, Massachusetts (5.7 years);

• 4 – Washington, D.C. (4.9 years);

• 3 – Baltimore, Maryland (4.7 years);

• 2 – Worcester, Massachusetts (4.5 years); and,

• 1 – Boston (3.7 years).



Are you confident in your driving? Why would “here” have the worst drivers? Some say it is because so many people move here from elsewhere.

Naw, sure you can prove where’s worse through accident numbers or insurance figures. But it really comes down to being responsible for yourself, your passengers and what you’re doing.

Where do you think has the worst drivers and why? And, what bad driving behavior irks you the most? Email me at twieds@prescottaz.com.