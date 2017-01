Church News: Week of Jan. 14, 2017

Free Clothing Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 14, First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89. Infant to adult sizes will be available. The event will close promptly at noon, due to another function using the building.

Ed Berger will share insights from his many years as an educator Sunday, Jan. 15, when he discusses “Education Reformers do Not Focus on Children, Family or Community” at the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista Road, Prescott. Jo Berger, guitarist, will lend her music to the service.

Berger, retired educator, says that upon entering his first classroom as a high school teacher in 1961, he taught as he had been taught for several years until realizing schools were

designed for socialization and Americanization. Academic subjects were not the primary reasons driving education programs. He began to provide guidelines for learning, especially at the secondary level that focused on academic subjects, and a mastery of math, science, English, social studies, economics, etc. His research led him to create interdisciplinary programs and experimental learning programs. Leaving public education after 16 years, he founded a demonstration school in Colorado and demonstrated that academic education could be accelerated through involvement and motivation. He and his wife successfully built the Crow Canyon Education & Research Center - Crow Canyon School, using archaeology as the primary motivator. Discussion with Q & A is invited.

Circle of Healing Light and Love, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Stoneridge Community Center, 7162 Barefoot Lane, at the end of Stoneridge Drive (corner of Destiny Drive) in Prescott Valley.

Prescott United Methodist Church will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, a t 505 West Gurley St., Prescott. There will be a breakfast and ceremony, with a children’s program and interactive area.

Progressive Christian Studies: A new session began Jan. 11. Father Bob Wills will lead this informative study using “The Once and Future Jesus.” The winter session will meet for six weeks on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Conference Room of St. Luke’s Church. All are welcome.

Temple B’rith Shalom will have a Martin Luther King Jr. March for Peace and Justice, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at the Prescott College parking lot, 220 Grove Ave., Prescott.

Beit Torah welcome to Shabbat Shermot, the start of the book of Exodus, includes songs, prayers and dinner, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. For locations, directions and details, contact 928-237-0390, or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

“The Twelve Powers”, a film celebrating the Charles Fillmore classic, will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, at Unity of Prescott, 145 Arizona Ave., Prescott. Tickets are $10. Contact: 928-445-1850.

Winter Creation Science Seminar, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Chino Valley Family Church, 718 Highway 89. It is free and open to the public, but you may want to bring some money as a hat is passed to continue this ministry. Books, DVDs and Scottish shortbread will be for sale. Youth are encouraged to attend and will receive a free, giant shortbread cookie and a free creation book or DVD. More information, 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Open House celebrating the restoration project, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. All are welcome to view the changes to the historic sanctuary, fellowship hall and parsonage, Acknowledgements will be made for those who volunteered on the project and for the Prescott vendors who did the work during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

“Cross Roads Book” Study: A new study of “Cross Roads,” a book written by William Paul Young, author of the best-seller, “The Shack,” is being discussed at 2 p.m. Wednesdays at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church. The meeting will be held in Fellowship Hall. Information: 928-7725-6366.

Community Bible Study is a non-denominational women’s Bible study making disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study. The course of study is the Epistle to the Romans written by the Apostle Paul. Join us for transformed lives through the study of the Word of God. Open enrollment for the 30-week course of study is every Wednesday from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Hillside Community Church of God, 937 Ruth St. in Prescott. Course runs from Aug. 31-May 3, 2017. For more information, call Teaching Director Marless Taylor at 928-460-2944 or email prescottcbs@gmail.com.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

Refiners Fire Cowboy Church meets at the W Bar D Sports Rodeo Arena 764 W Road 1 South, in Chino Valley. Church service begins 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. They are a non-denominational, non-traditional come as you are church. They also have children’s church for our buckaroos. The music is country Christian and old Gospel hymns. Wednesday night cowboy Gathering service is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 928-899 52297 or email refinersfire1cowboychurch@gmail.com or at Refiner Fire Cowboy Church on FB.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, has started a Men’s Fellowship on the second Saturday of the month. The purpose is dealing with the needs of the buildings, etc., and a time of spiritual fellowship. For information, call 928-443-5323.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott offers Women’s Bible Study on the 3rd Friday of each month. The topic of the study will be the book of Ruth. All ladies are welcome. It starts with coffee at 8:45 a.m. and the study begins at 9 a.m. For more information, see www.prescottanglicans.org or call 928-443-5323 or 928-915-5547.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, meets every weekday for Morning Prayer according to the Book of Common Prayer (1928) and on Wednesday evenings for Evening Prayer. For information, call Bishop George Fincke at 928-443-5323.

Daughters of Grace Ministries invites women to its spring Bible study. Melissa Fryrear, the ministry’s leader, will present a comprehensive study of the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Ephesians. Meetings are every other Monday, beginning Jan. 23, at Grace North Church in Prescott. Morning and evening sessions are available. Registration is required and there is a nominal fee. For information, go online, www.daughtersofgrace.org, email Info@daughtersofgrace.org, or call 928-848-7710.

Bible-based Grand Canyon Tour, a one-day trip to the Grand Canyon, led by Arizona’s Biblical creation speaker, Russ Miller, is scheduled for Saturday, March 18. Miller will point out the original creation rock, where flood layers begin, sediments that have been removed from the canyon’s rim and how these relate to Biblical account. The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the parking lot in front of US Bank, Highway 69 and Prescott Lakes Parkway, and return at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $110 for adults and $75 for kids under 19. Information: www.prescottsaver.com. To sign up, call David McNabb, 928-771-1218, or email mcnabbprescott@aol.com.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to everyone of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd School, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St., Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer group meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Mediation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Parish Hall.

Centering Prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that carries one beyond words, thoughts, feelings and internal discourse to an encounter with the Divine Presence within.

The method itself is easy to learn. There are four basic guidelines that serve as a springboard to move one beyond conversation with Christ to communion with Christ.

Centering Prayer is practiced twice a day for a minimum of 20 minutes during each prayer period. Its wordless nature helps us to understand that, as St. John of the Cross wrote in the 16th century, “silence is God’s first language,” and that, in silence, God speaks. Centering Prayer helps us to listen.

The Centering Prayer guidelines are:

• Choose a sacred word as the symbol of your intention to God’s presence and action within.

• Sitting comfortably, and with eyes closed, settle briefly and silently introduce the sacred word as the symbol of your consent to God’s presence and action within.

• When engaged with your thoughts, return ever-so-gently to the sacred word.

• At the end of the prayer period, remain in silence with eyes closed for a couple of minutes.

New members are welcome. For more information, contact Keehna Sture, 914-539-1257 or ksture5983@gmail.com.