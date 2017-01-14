Calendar of Events: Jan. 14-19

Saturday, Jan. 14

American Association of University Women Meeting, 9 to 11 a.m. at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Bldg. 19. Jerald Monahan, chief of police at YC and former Prescott chief of police, will talk about violence against women and current local and national efforts to combat this problem, including the “Start by Believing” public awareness campaign. prescottaauwbranch@gmail.com.

Free Clothing Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon at First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. It’s the church’s first clothing giveaway for 2017. Sizes from infant to adult available. Must close promptly at noon due to another event scheduled at the building.

Training for Yavapai Reentry Project Community Coaches, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Matforce, 8056 E. Valley Road, Suite B, in Prescott Valley. Community Coaches help folks re-entering life after incarceration. Register with Ivy at 928-708-0100 or irios@matforceaz.org; YavapaiReentryProject.net.

Ham Radio License Test, 9 a.m. at Yavapai County Jeep Posse Building, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott. Sponsored by Yavapai Amateur Radio Club. Preregister online at www.w7yrc.org/arrl-vec.

Prescott Mac User Group “Genius Bar,” 10 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 4, Room 102. Members are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time and a panel of experts will answer them at the meeting. Free to first-time visitors. www.pmug.us.

Cultural Appreciation Potluck, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Frantz Fanon Community Strategy Center at Prescott College. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Freedom March Song Practice, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family. 928-777-1500.

Phippen Museum presents Hopi Pottery, 1 p.m. at the Phippen, 4701 N. Highway 89. Jeff Ogg is in expert on Native American art and artifacts. He earned a degree in anthropology from the University of Arizona and then spent 25 years buying and selling Native Arts and Crafts for the Fred Harvey Company out of the Grand Canyon. 928-778-1385; phippenmuseum.org.

“Peter Pan,” presented by Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Franklin Phonetic School, Prescott Valley. Come and see this whimsical tale come to life. The talented cast consists of 34 local children and adults from 3 and older. Tickets: $10 for adults; 18 and younger, $5; children under 5 get in free.

Non-violent Communication Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Garth Guy, a tribute to multiplatinum country artist Garth Brooks, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. A third-generation country musician/singer/songwriter, Dean Simmons began his career as a tribute artist in 1994. Star of AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands and the world famous Legends in Concert, Dean presents a respectful and incredibly accurate tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks. Tickets: $22/$25/$30. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Prescott Chamber Players Society Winter Concert, 2 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Featuring the music of Haydn, Beethoven, Debussy, Gade, Schubert, Weissenborn, Prokofiev, Doppler and Poulenc, as well as several modern composers of ragtime and jazz. Free. 928-277-4751; www.prescottchamberplayers.com.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Steel Grits charity benefit concert, 3 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Show features seven steel guitarists performing to benefit the Agape House of Prescott. Tickets: $20. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Movie: “13th,” 6 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Classical pianist Sam Rotman in concert, 6 p.m. at Miller Valley Baptist Church, 815 Whipple St. Rotman was trained at Julliard in New York City and has performed concerts worldwide. He has competed in the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna, Austria, and the International Tchaikovsky Pianist Competition in Moscow. Free.

Monday, Jan. 16

Peace and Justice March, 10 a.m. starting from the Prescott College parking lot and ending at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott United Methodist Church. There will be a breakfasts, children’s program, ceremony and interactive area. Culmination of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Monday Club Purse Auction, 1 p.m. in the group’s clubhouse. The auction will sell gently used handbags that contain practical items concealed inside. The Monday Club of Prescott formed in 1895 and is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Deadline to RSVP is Jan. 14. Call Lynn at 928-541-7703 to reserve a spot and receive directions to the clubhouse.

iPhone Essentials class, 2 to 4 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library (PC lab upstairs). Second session of three-week class, with last class Jan. 23. Registration required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Blood Drive, 10:30 am. to 2:30 p.m., Meeting Hall, Yavapai County Jeep Posse, 1500 Commerce Drive, Prescott. . Information and appointments: 1-877-827-4376, or www.BloodHero.com.

Coffee with a Cop, 8 to 9:30 a.m. at IHOP, 3000 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. Ask questions and interact with PV police officers in a positive, neutral atmosphere. Jerry, 928-772-5114 or jferguson@pvaz.net.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grown-ups. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Computers, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library, PC lab on the second floor. Learn basic computer skills, including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the Internet and using email. Third session of a four-week class on Tuesdays through Jan. 24. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

“The Facts about Annuities,” a free seminar, 10 to 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Darren Vilardo of DaVinci Wealth. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Lunch N Learn: “Erosion and Sediment Controls-Which Best Management Practices Work and Which Ones Won’t,” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott City Hall Council Chambers, 201 S. Cortez St. Sponsored by City of Prescott Public Works Department and YCCA. RSVP to Gwen (Public Works Department) at 928-777-1130 or Sandy (YCCA) at 928-778-0040.

“Attention Medicare Beneficiaries,” a free seminar, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Joni Solon. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

“Cooking 101: Chile Verde,” a free seminar, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By the chef from Brookdale Prescott. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Leadership, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Meet the teens from The Launch Pad Teen Center and find out how teens can make a difference in the Prescott community. Plus, create table settings and finish prep work for the upcoming children’s tea party. For teens, grades 6-12. Call Jennifer Kendall at 928-777-1518 for more information or to apply for membership.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Social Security: What You Need to Know, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn about your retirement and Social Security options with a representative from the Social Security Administration. Time will be available for questions at the end of the program. 928-777-1500.

“Learn about an Investment Strategy for Any Market,” a free seminar, 10 to 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Andrew Allwein of Farmers Insurance. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Lunch n Learn Seminar, “Public Works Inspections: What Does Public Works Look for and Why,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Presented by City of Prescott Public Works Department and Yavapai County Contractors Association. Seating is limited; reservations required. Sarah at 928-777-1130 or Sandy at 928-778-0040.

Hamburger Lunch, noon to 2 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. Public welcome. $5 per person. 928-632-5185.

People Who Care volunteer information/orientation session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 505 W. Gurley St. in Prescott. Help provide non-medical assistance to folks no longer able to drive in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey. Provide transportation to health care appointments, grocery shopping and more. 928-445-2480.

LEGO Robotics, 3 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Do you have an interest in engineering, mechanics or mathematics? Come explore with use and learn more about LEGO robotics in this kid-friendly workshop for ages 9-13. Presented by the 4-H Yavapai County extension. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Territorial Talent: Rachel Mari Kimber, 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Enjoy the eclectic style of singer/songwriter and musician Rachel Mari Kimber. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. 928-777-1500.

Choices in Childbirth: Know Your Options, 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St. Paula Matthew of The Midwives’ Place will facilitate an open discussion on choices for preconception, prenatal care, labor and birth and post-partum care. Included: choosing a care provider, lab tests, childbirth class options, and comfort and pain relief in labor. Free. 928-710-0146.

Thursday, Jan. 19

STEAM Power, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Examine forensic clues to solve a library mystery. Use Science, Technology, Engineer, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) to do fun experiments and projects. For children ages 8-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Foster Care Info Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. With Foster Adoptive Network. Info: AZ Children’s Association, 928-443-1991.

Third Thursday Star Talks, 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Monthly talks by experts in the field on a variety of astronomy topics. This month: Robert Ward on “Planetary Science Field Research.” For more information on the Astronomy Club, call Pat Birck, 928-778-6324.

Arizona Archaeological Society, Yavapai Chapter, meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Smoki Museum Pueblo room, 147 N. Arizona Ave. Rich Lange’s talk is titled “Echoes in the Canyons: Cliff Dwellers of the Sierra Ancha in Central Arizona. 928-772-6006.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.