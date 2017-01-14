Bagdad QB Loveall sets state records in passing TDs, yards

BREAKING: Bagdad Jr. QB Israel Loveall is new state record holder for TD passes in season (59, 2016) and a career (109) in 1A FB, via AIA. pic.twitter.com/TjTkgocAmw — Brian M. Bergner Jr. (@SportsWriter52) January 12, 2017 by Brian M. Bergner Jr.

BAGDAD — Israel Loveall came into the 2016 campaign with two goals in mind: One, win a state championship; and two, go undefeated.

Check and check.

What the junior quarterback didn’t envision, however, was smashing record books along the way.

Under center, Loveall led the Bagdad football team to a spotless 11-0 record, capped by the program’s second state title in three seasons with a 60-6 rout over Williams in November.

Loveall set 1A state records in touchdown passes for a season (59), touchdown passes for a career (109) and passing yards (3,083) for a season in 2016, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which keeps the records.

“It’s kind of a cool thing. It was a surprise,” Loveall said about recently discovering his name was etched in Arizona football history.

Loveall credited Bagdad head coach Dalton Mills’ offensive scheme, and his receivers.

“It was more of a result of who we were as an offense,” Loveall said. “Our offense gives me more opportunities to throw, so I threw more touchdowns and I have great receivers to throw to, they made great plays.”

Bagdad set state team records for points in a season (730) and average points per game (66.4).

Mills said his junior quarterback is a “special kid.”

“He tied the record last year. And nobody talks about him throwing only four interceptions all year,” Mills said. “He did a good job of taking advantage of his mismatches.”

Aiden Wright, a former Scottsdale Preparatory quarterback, previously held the record for touchdown passes in a season at 58.

When asked if Loveall could break his own record as a senior in the fall of 2017, Mills said it will be “tough to beat.”

“He may not have as many weapons as last year,” Mills said. “But, Israel is talented enough to do it.”

Loveall feels the same way.

“My expectation was to go out and do my best [this year],” Loveall admitted. “I never thought I would break any state records.”

