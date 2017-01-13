SOCIAL SECURITY: Social Security continues to innovate with nerw features

Social Security is always innovating and improving our technology to better serve you. In an effort to meet our goal to deliver innovative, quality services, we are improving how you can check the status of your Social Security benefit application online.

Placing the “Application Status” feature behind our my Social Security portal provides a secure service delivery channel that will allow the Agency to provide detailed status information without requiring a confirmation number.



Our first service improvement will include status information for Social Security and SSI benefits initial claims and appeals, but future modifications will allow you to check the status of medical and non-medical redeterminations.

With the new Application Status, you will see: the Re-entry number for in-progress online applications; detailed information about the current status of the application or appeal; the location where your claim is being processed; and scheduled hearing information for appeals.

Log into my Social Security to see what other personalized features are available to you at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.