Perlini scores twice, Coyotes top Jets 4-3

GLENDALE — Rookie Brendan Perlini scored twice, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Radim Vrbata each had three assists, and the Arizona Coyotes scored four first-period goals and held on for a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Perlini’s fifth and sixth goals of the season came in the first, as did all three of Ekman-Larsson’s and Vrbata’s assists. Perlini had a hat trick Tuesday night in Tucson’s 5-2 victory over Manitoba — Winnipeg’s farm team — in the American Hockey League.

The Coyotes chased Jets starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck before the midway point of the period.

The four goals were the most for Arizona in a period since scoring four second-period goals at Edmonton on Dec. 1, 2014. But Arizona had to hang on in the final seconds of the third period to win.

Peter Holland and Jamie McGinn also had goals for the Coyotes, who have five points from their last three games.

Shawn Matthias, Mark Stuart and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, who have lost three of four.

The Coyotes went five days without playing and looked fresh after being down 1-0 less than four minutes into the game. Perlini skated around the Jets’ Drew Stafford for a left-handed wrister at 4:49 of the first period.

Then came Holland’s first goal as a Coyote at 8:26. He got enough of the puck for it to dribble over the goal line.

McGinn beat Hellebuyck with a shot off the goalie’s glove at 10:41, and Hellebuyck was taken out in favor of Michael Hutchinson. Hellebuyck saved just three of six shots faced.

Mike Smith, recently named gave up the game’s first goal to Matthias at 3:43 of the first period. Smith went on to make 34 stops.

The Coyotes scored off of Hutchinson, too. On a power play, Perlini skated in for a shot that went off Hutchinson’s pads, and Perlini stayed with the rebound to put it into net from a difficult angle at 14:45.

It was the only goal allowed by Hutchinson, who had 22 saves.

The Jets made it 4-2 on Stuart’s first goal of the season early in the third period, then 4-3 with 90 seconds to play on Wheeler’s deflection of Nikolaj Ehlers’ shot.

The Jets pulled Hutchinson and had an extra attacker on the ice for that goal, but couldn’t equalize.

NOTES

The Coyotes finally have C Alexander Burmistrov on the roster and able to play after he secured his visa to allow him to work in the U.S. Burmistov, picked up off waivers on Jan. 2, didn’t play Friday against his former team, but is expected to suit up in the coming days.

UP NEXT

Jets: Continue a three-game West Coast road trip Saturday night at the Los Angeles Kings.

Coyotes: Host Anaheim Saturday, the second of a five-games-in-seven-days stretch.