Obituary: Kathleen Elaine Tiernan Markham

Kathleen will be remembered as a devoted mother whose children were her proudest accomplishment; her happiest moments were with her family. She was known to her friends as Kathie. She will be dearly missed by her four children, her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: son Chuck Markham and his children Heather and her husband Nathan Mundy, Paul and his wife Amanda, and Tara and Heather and Nathan’s children Kayden, Kyler and Kiera; son Arthur Markham and his predeceased wife Sandra and their children Erin and Megan; daughter Daphne Markham and her predeceased husband Dennis Donegan; and James Kelley-Markham and his wife Kathleen. She was predeceased by her sister, Sallie Suzanne Tiernan Seaver Reynolds, and her former husband, Charles Henry Markham, M.D.

Kathleen was born in Santa Ana, California, to Juliette and R. Arthur Tiernan. She attended Santa Ana High School, and graduated from Stanford University in 1947 with a degree in History as a Phi Beta Kappa. She was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She graduated from Whittier School of Law in 1976.

While raising her children she volunteered in numerous organizations including the Los Angeles Art Museum Council, the Junior Philharmonic, the Stanford Women’s Club of Los Angeles, the UCLA Medical Center Auxiliary, and the UCLA Medical Faculty Wives.

Kathleen worked in Probate, Trust and Tax law. She was a director of Planned Giving at Whittier College as well as the Planned Giving Department at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

She enjoyed traveling and reading. One of her great joys was taking grandchildren on trips.

There will be a memorial gathering in the Alhambra room at The Prado at Balboa Park in San Diego, located at 1549 El Prado, San Diego at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Please consider a contribution to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Information provided by survivors.