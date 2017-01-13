Local Briefly: Golf results

LOCAL GOLF RESULTS

THE ANTELOPE HILLS MEN’S GOLF CLUB played its Jan. 9 tournament on the South Course in Prescott with the format of ‘Match vs. Par,’ where one point is awarded for a birdie and a minus-one for a bogey or more. In the first flight, Ron Weiss took high gross, with Ken Gambill taking second. High net went to Don Hardy, followed by Herb Keeling, Charley Shipmand and Ted Arey. On Jan. 11, the Club played its tournament on the North Course with the format of ‘Skins and Closest to the Pin.’ Forty-seven players participated in this contest, which was broken down into three flights and awarded skins in both gross and net categories. Thirteen players were awarded one or more skins. Winners of the Closest to the Pin contest were: Herb Keeling, Jerry Emery, Leon Kelly and Bill Hargrave. No one won the Super Skin, which now will be worth $90 and was carried over to next month. The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club is conducting its membership drive. To join, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-499-7788.

THE FORMAT FOR QUAILWOOD GREENS MEN’S CLUB was ‘Four Clubs & a Putter’ on the course near Dewey Jan. 11. Winners were: ‘A’ flight – 1st gross, Stewart Hopkins; 1st net, Dick Stern; 2nd gross, Joe Warren; 2nd net, Dale Hunt; 3rd gross, Cliff Hallam; 3rd net, Larry Clark and Larry Mckenzie (tie). ‘B’ flight – 1st gross, Ken Kies; 1st net, Darryll Walton; 2nd gross, Doc Vasquez; 2nd net, Pete Peterson; 3rd gross, Larry Atkinson; 3rd net, Dick Denogean. Closest to the Pin winners were: Doc Vasquez (hole No. 2), Stewart Hopkins (No. 3), Frank Knowles (No. 5), Dick Stern (No. 7), Cliff Hallam (No. 11), Don Excell (No. 13) and Larry Clark (No. 16).

PRESCOTT GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB’S MEN’S CLUB played ‘Nassau’ Jan. 4 on the course near Dewey. The winners were as follows. Bill Bordner shot the low score on the front nine with a 34.5; Peter Barnett and Bob Brewer tied for the low score on the back nine, as each registered a 35.5; and Steve Olson fired the low total score with a 70. On Jan. 11, the Club played ‘4 Man, 2 Best Ball plus Bonus.’ The team of Randy Haynes, Bob Brewer, Don Brehm and Chuck Martin won the competition by shooting a minus-16. The grouping of Peter Barnett, Bill Bordner, Bill Oldfather and a blind-draw player was the runner-up with a minus-13.

TRYOUTS FOR 14U GIRLS’ FAST-PITCH TRAVEL SOFTBALL TEAM JAN. 21 IN PRESCOTT

A NEW 14U GIRLS’ FAST-PITCH SOFTBALL TEAM is trying to form in Prescott. Tryouts for interested girls in Yavapai County will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Heritage Park Field No. 2, located off of Willow Creek Road behind Heritage Park Zoo. A rain date is scheduled for the following week, if necessary. For more information, call John Reyes at 928-237-0579.

INAUGURAL U.S. VETS & YAVAPAI COLLEGE WINTER FUN RUN FEB. 11 AT YC

THE INAUGURAL U.S. VETS & YAVAPAI COLLEGE WINTER FUN RUN will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the YC Performing Arts Center in Prescott. Early registration for the 3.5-mile run costs $20 per person. Same-day registration costs $25 per person. All of the proceeds from the run will go to U.S. Veterans Initiative-Prescott, a nonprofit which houses vulnerable homeless veterans in the quad-city area and northern Arizona. Food and drink will be provided after the run. To pre-register, call 928-583-7204 or sign up the morning of the race. Processing of all payments starts at 8 a.m. Feb. 11.

VINTAGE BASE BALL: PRESCOTT CHAMPIONS SWEPT!

THE NEWLY FORMED PRESCOTT CHAMPIONS VINTAGE BASE BALL CLUB, for probably the first time since the 1880s, showed up to play some 19th-century ball with a full team. Since the club last played a month ago, it has added two new players and welcomed the return of one player who had been traveling since early November.

On Jan. 7, the team traveled to Scottsdale to play against the Phoenix Senators and the Bisbee Bees. In the first game, the Champions pounded out 22 hits, including a home run by Rob “Pop” Adrian, while scoring a total of 7 aces (runs). However, the Senators were not to be denied. Despite players striking out three times (something quite rare in vintage ball), the Phoenicians continued hitting and the Champion defense couldn’t seem to field the ball. The result was a 10 to 7 win for the Valley team. Game two was shortened to six innings in order to accommodate a number of Champions who had to go to work, and one older player who had to get back up to Sedona for a date. Never let it be said that the Champions stand in the way of those pursuing romance. We can only hope that this gentleman had more success than the ball club. Again, defense was the nemesis. Despite hammering out 19 hits, the Prescottonians could not get the big outs to get out of innings, and the Bees buzzed the Champions 14 to 11. I’d like to take up a little space here and introduce our ball club members and their hitting results from Saturday’s two games: Mike “Ace” Adrian (4-for-7); Jose “Toast” Morison (4-for-7); Andy “Hot Hands” Haar (5-for-7); Rob “Pop” Adrian (2-for-7); Phil “Dude” Kee (5-for-7); Alex “Deuce” Adrian (6-for-7); Steve “Irish” McGaughey (3-for-7); Bill “Shutterbug” Helm (3-for-7); Rick “Jokester” Henderson (2-for-7); Laura “Lou” Adrian (1-for-6); and Jay “Izzy” Israel (3-for-5). We could still use a couple of players, as well as a tally-keeper, umpire and a public relations person. If you like history and baseball, email Mike at: mradrian06@yahoo.com. Our next matches will be Jan. 21 at Ft. Verde State Park. We will be playing at 10 a.m. versus the Excelsiors, and at 11:30 a.m. versus the Bisbee Bees. Hope to see you there.

– Submitted by Mike Adrian

PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY DAY CAMP FEB. 19 AT PV EVENT CENTER

PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY (PDBA) will conduct a professional hitting day camp from noon-2:30 p.m. (ages 7-12) and 3:30-6 p.m. (ages 13-18) Sunday, Feb. 19, at Prescott Valley Event Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The academy is designed for players ages 7-18, and they cannot wear cleats. Rob Chriss (former Kansas City Royals minor league coach); Orv Franchuk (former Major League hitting coordinator, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros); Lee Tinsley (former Major League hitting coach, Cincinnati Reds); Mark Middleton (Chino Valley H.S. baseball coach, former D-backs youth instructor); Mike Chriss (Prescott High, Biola University player); Ed Campaniello (former minor league hitting coach, Oakland A’s); and Eric Owens (former Major League hitting coach, Toronto Blue Jays) will conduct the academy. Cost per player is $85 if registering online, or $95 the day of the camp. To register, visit www.processdrivenbaseball.com. Cash or checks payable to PDBA are accepted. Space is limited, so registration is encouraged by Feb. 5. No refunds after Feb. 12. For more information, call Rob at 928-308-5822 or visit Process Driven Baseball Academy on Facebook.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR 2017 PRESCOTT FRONTIER DAYS RODEO

FANS OF THE PRESCOTT FRONTIER DAYS RODEO may start buying their tickets to the 2017 ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo,’ which will run from June 28 through July 4 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. Persons who buy tickets in December qualify for a $2 discount per ticket. Tickets are available at: www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

COLLEGE HOCKEY: NAU ICE JACKS TO FACE GRAND CANYON JAN. 20 & 21, AND ASU JAN. 27 & 28 AT PV EVENT CENTER

THE NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY ICE JACKS HOCKEY TEAM, which finished the first half of its 2016-17 season with a 15-5 record, will visit Prescott Valley Event Center Jan. 20 and 21 for a two-game series against Grand Canyon University. The Lumberjacks are currently ranked third in the Western Region of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), and the region’s top two seeds receive a bye into the national tournament this March in Columbus, Ohio. The Jan. 20 game is sponsored by NAU and its alumni association. Visit www.nau.edu/icejacks for ticket information. The Ice Jacks will also play the following weekend of Jan. 27 and 28 at PV Event Center versus Arizona State University. For more info on the NAU-ASU games, visit www.prescottvalleyeventscenter.com.

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS: SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ON SALE

THE NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS NBA D-LEAGUE team is still selling single-game tickets for all 2016-17 home games to the general public. Fans can buy single-game tickets online at NAZSuns.com, call 1-800-745-3000 or visit the Prescott Valley Event Center box office. Tickets start at $9. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to receive discounted tickets to any NAZ Suns home game by calling 928-772-SUNS. The team will also host a variety of theme nights at PV Event Center during the 2016-17 campaign, including Faith and Family Night, NASCAR Night and Education Day. Fans can visit NAZSuns.com throughout the season for the latest information regarding theme nights and promotional giveaways. Fans interested in full- or half-season memberships can secure their seats at NAZSuns.com or by calling 928-772-SUNS. Season packages start as low as $192 per seat.