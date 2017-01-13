Letter: Repealing Obamacare is irresponsible

EDITOR:

The United States is the only industrialized nation without universal healthcare. Prior to 2010, we spent 45 to 100 percent more on healthcare than any other country, (16 percent of GDP vs. 8-11 percent). In spite of the extraordinary spending, our life expectancy ranked 33 behind Chile and Costa Rica and infant mortality ranked 34th behind Cuba and Croatia. For those who say we have the best healthcare in the world, it may be true, but only if you can afford it. Obamacare (Affordable Care Act) changed this.

The Republicans are planning a repeal of the ACA with no replacement in sight. They have lied for seven years about having a better plan. It is not that they didn’t have a better plan, (the ACA was their plan at one time) they had no plan at all. Speaker Ryan, when recently asked about their replacement plan said, “We have lots of ideas, good ideas.” I’m sorry, lots of ideas is not a plan. They are still lying about it.



There are too many positive things about the ACA to toss it out. Too many people will be seriously hurt. Here are a few of the benefits:

It has given millions of poor and middle income families’ affordable health care.

It rooted out bad insurance policies that did not properly protect families.

It has helped hospitals reduce costs and improve outcomes.

It has tied health centers and doctors together electronically improving communications.

It has saved thousands from bankruptcy and or loss of their home.

It has slowed the growth of medical costs.

It is helping kids to be healthier through free screenings and tests.

The preventative care alone has saved millions of dollars and given 279,000 Arizona kids healthcare.

It has kept rural hospitals doors open and profitable and helped make emergency rooms more efficient.

Without Obamacare, we would return to cheap unreliable insurance policies that drop people when they get sick, deny claims, deny people with pre-existing conditions, have annual and lifetime spending caps, and force families into bankruptcy. Without the mandate, subsidies, and the tax increases on those earning over $250,000, insurance companies will not be able to keep the pre-existing conditions and children up to 26 plans at affordable rates.

Senator McConnell was heard chuckling, “People in my state love Kentucky Care, but they hate Obamacare.” Of course, Kentucky Care is Obamacare. Thus, people in Kentucky loved Obamacare. Therefore, let us get beyond politics and do the right thing for Americans. Tweak the program to improve it, keeping the mandate and taxes that pay for it. Make the improvements and call it Trumpcare.

Bob Lynne

Prescott