Letter: Election results

I would like to explain something to all my Republican friends.

In America, a Presidential election campaign is not a horse race, and it’s not “over” when somebody wins. The horse gets a trophy and a wreath of roses, and trots off to the stable for its oats.

The Presidential candidate who wins, on the other hand, is not at the end of a process – he (or she) is only at the beginning. He faces a four- to eight-year term of office that will influence the lives, deaths, hopes, and success or failure of literally billions of people all over the world.

The American President will never “get over it” – he or she will face critical decisions every day: War or peace? Persecution of marginalized minorities or protection of the innocent? Political favors or a government sensitive to the needs of the people? Responsible stewardship of the environment or all-out exploitation of non-renewable natural resources for maximum immediate gain? Public support of important institutions and infrastructures (like prisons and schools) or “privatization” for ever-higher profit and ever-lower quality?

And so will we. Each decision that the new all-Republican monopoly makes will be scrutinized, as it should be. If those decisions are made based on the welfare of our society, no one will have grounds for complaint.

But if they use their power wrongfully, it is imperative that we know that, and remember it in two years when the next elections come around. So stop with the stupid “get over it” – our job has just begun and as columnist Tom Cantlon has pointed out, if we are truly patriots, then that is the job we have to do.

Pam Gordon

Prescott