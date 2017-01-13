Learning the meaning of the holidays

The children at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church not only learned the true meaning of Christmas, but were able to convey that to the parishioners at a Christmas Day Service. Prior to starting Mass, Father Alvin assisted the children in their pageant and then provided them with a special blessing for their great performance.
