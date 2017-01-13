Feature Home: 4471 N. Kirkwood Ave • Granville • Prescott Valley • $399,900

STUNNING AND STYLISH - Set on a premium view lot, this immaculate 4BR, 2.5BA, 2,577+sf, split floorplan home is a must-see showplace. You’ll be welcomed by beautiful curb appeal, with manicured custom landscaping, brand new exterior paint, attractive stonework, and tile roof.

Elegant formal living and dining rooms flank the classic foyer. The heart and soul of this home is its main living area. Here you’ll enjoy an inviting great room with a striking tiled corner gas fireplace, cheery dining nook, and a kitchen that’s efficiently designed and sure to please any cook. Kitchen features an island with eat-at counter space, generous engineered granite countertops, undermount sink, double ovens, gorgeous and plentiful upgraded cabinets with crown molding, French door refrigerator, gas cooktop, and large corner pantry.

The expansive master suite exudes a warm serenity. The on suite bath is also very generously sized, with a large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower, commode closet, and dual sinks in separate vanities. You’ll appreciate the nicely sized second, third, and fourth bedrooms -- one with another of the home’s 4 charming bay windows that maximize the living space. The second bath has dual sinks as well, which are conveniently separated from the tub and toilet area.

Sizable laundry room is complete with excellent storage and a convenient sink. The extended 3-car garage with epoxy coated floor provides ample work and storage space; insulated 8-foot overhead doors with windows give handy added access.

Not to be missed is the private backyard oasis: here you’ll love relaxing on the large covered patio with a substantial flagstone extension, while you take in the delightful mature foliage and the calming sounds of a spectacular water feature. Granville’s exceptional community amenities add the perfect finishing touch to a home that’s sure to please the most discerning buyers.