Dump truck overturns on Highway 69

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
A dump truck that police said was traveling too fast to turn from Highway 69 onto Fain Road rolled over Thursday.
Traffic was backed up for several hours as Fain Road northbound was shut down while the crash was cleared up.
The truck, full of dirt and manure, was coming from Mortimer Family Farms.
The driver, who received non-life threatening injuries, was cited for failure to control the vehicle.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.