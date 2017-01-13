Driver allegedly drags police officer, arrested for aggravated assault

PRESCOTT – A driver who apparently became impatient with a police officer directing traffic on Wednesday, Jan. 11, dragged the officer several feet before she was able to break free, according to Prescott Deputy Chief of Police Amy Bonney.

Heidi Landry, 45, of Dewey, was among the drivers stuck in traffic in the 3200 block of Willow Creek Road because of construction at about 2 p.m.

The officer stopped northbound traffic for several minutes to allow southbound traffic to pass the construction zone, Bonney said, and Landry began “repeatedly honking her horn for long periods of time and yelling out the window.”

Once the officer released the traffic, she tried to stop Landry to talk to her, but Landry accelerated away while the officer was opening the car door, dragging the officer for several feet.

Landry was located a short time later and arrested. She was charged with aggravated assault, endangerment, and failing to comply with a lawful order from a police officer.

The officer suffered minor injuries, Bonney said.