Column: Watching next 4 years will be painful, but fun

A role reversal is about to take place in American politics. Conservatives who have had no agenda other than obstruction for nearly a decade will have full power to enact their agenda, whatever it is. And Democrats who have had to do nothing but defend President Obama will be able to load up their own fake news stories and unleash the most ridiculous claims on President Trump.

Although in Trump’s case, many of those ridiculous stories might actually be true.

If it wasn’t going to be so painful to watch, it might actually be fun. Take the Affordable Care Act, for example. Tim Wiederaenders, the Republican community editor, told me relatives of his benefited from the law; so, he likes it, at least in part. And I, the liberal Green news editor, do not care for it. Obamacare was originally Romneycare, and before that it was dreamt up at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank in the 1990s because they feared the nation was moving toward single-payer health care and wanted a market alternative.

I favor single-payer health care.

Republicans are already walking back their promise to repeal and replace, because they know there will be a huge outcry when 30 million Americans lose their insurance (by 2019, according to an estimate by the Urban Institute). Republicans say they want to keep college-age children on their parents’ plans and pre-existing conditions will continue to be covered, but without the individual mandate they so loathe that will kill the insurance industry. You can’t have one without the other, and that’s obviously why they are struggling to come up with a replacement.

“There are a lot of people that have concerns about doing a repeal with no replacement or at least some guidance on replacement,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, who has co-sponsored language to delay the nonbinding deadline for repeal legislation until March 3.

“It is difficult for us to sit here and have a serious conversation about repealing and replacing next week,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, said Tuesday.

This is, of course, the prudent course of action and I applaud Republicans for not acting hastily. The problem is they don’t really have an alternative plan. They’ve been too busy voting to repeal Obamacare more than 60 times to actually worry about the consequences of that action.

But no more. They have the power, and I suspect it’s beginning to dawn on them, for what appears the first time in a decade, that they can’t just play politics all the time. Now, they actually have to govern.

Since they are a minority party that has lost six of the past seven national elections and hold on to power only because of gerrymandering and Russian hackers, they might be worried about their future prospects if they take away benefits millions of Americans enjoy and have no plan for replacing it.

It’s terrifying for those who need sustained medical care and are worried about losing their insurance. But it’s also fun to watch people who seemingly only know how to throw up roadblocks trying to figure out how to actually govern for a change.

