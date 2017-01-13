Bears claw rival Lee Williams in OT thriller

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain High’s girls’ soccer team bounced back from a Grand Canyon Region-opening loss at Class 4A No. 1-ranked Flagstaff earlier this week by posting a 3-2 overtime victory over Lee Williams.

On a cold Thursday night, Jan. 12, at Bob Pavlich Field, the Bears evened their region record at 1-1 while improving their mark in power-point games to 2-3-2 (3-6-2 overall). The Volunteers dipped to 0-3 and 2-5-1.

Tied at 2-2 five minutes into the first 10-minute sudden-death OT, Bradshaw senior Hannah Workman scored the game-winner from 20 yards out.

The Bears had led 1-0 five minutes into the first half on a goal from junior Amy Estrada. Bradshaw controlled the tempo and possession of the ball early, but Lee Williams scored twice before halftime to claim a 2-1 edge.

Bradshaw junior Serena Peleaz scored the equalizer on an assist from junior Kayre Meza with 18 minutes left in regulation to send it to the extra session knotted at 2-2.

“We controlled the game and had lots of shots,” BMHS coach John Sterling said. “Playing Flagstaff [on Tuesday, Jan. 10] helped our confidence [despite the loss], knowing that we could play good teams.”

Bradshaw continues on in region when the hometown squad visits 4A No. 9 Coconino (6-0 in power-point matches, 2-0 in region) for its third match in five days on Saturday, Jan. 14. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. in Flagstaff.

