Bears claw rival Lee Williams in OT thriller

Photo Gallery
Bmhs Vs Lee Williams Girls Soccer 011217
PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain High’s girls’ soccer team bounced back from a Grand Canyon Region-opening loss at Class 4A No. 1-ranked Flagstaff earlier this week by posting a 3-2 overtime victory over Lee Williams.
On a cold Thursday night, Jan. 12, at Bob Pavlich Field, the Bears evened their region record at 1-1 while improving their mark in power-point games to 2-3-2 (3-6-2 overall). The Volunteers dipped to 0-3 and 2-5-1.
Tied at 2-2 five minutes into the first 10-minute sudden-death OT, Bradshaw senior Hannah Workman scored the game-winner from 20 yards out.
The Bears had led 1-0 five minutes into the first half on a goal from junior Amy Estrada. Bradshaw controlled the tempo and possession of the ball early, but Lee Williams scored twice before halftime to claim a 2-1 edge.
Bradshaw junior Serena Peleaz scored the equalizer on an assist from junior Kayre Meza with 18 minutes left in regulation to send it to the extra session knotted at 2-2.
“We controlled the game and had lots of shots,” BMHS coach John Sterling said. “Playing Flagstaff [on Tuesday, Jan. 10] helped our confidence [despite the loss], knowing that we could play good teams.”
Bradshaw continues on in region when the hometown squad visits 4A No. 9 Coconino (6-0 in power-point matches, 2-0 in region) for its third match in five days on Saturday, Jan. 14. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. in Flagstaff.
Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or 928-642-7865.
More like this story
- Bradshaw Mountain Bears stay unbeaten in region after crushing Lee Williams, 55-12
- Local Rundown: Bradshaw boys soccer edges Coconino (Photo Gallery)
- Prep Basketball: Flagstaff rolls past Bradshaw boys, 55-38
- No. 3-ranked Prescott spikers sweep rival Bradshaw
- Local Rundown: Prescott girls’ soccer blanks Cactus 9-0
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.