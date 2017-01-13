Badgers fall to rival Eagles 2-nil

FLAGSTAFF — Sierra Hazlett and Calista Chaffin each scored second-half goals for Flagstaff to edge the No. 3-ranked Prescott girls’ soccer team 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

Tied 0-0 at halftime, Hazlett scored after she was awarded a penalty kick when teammate Zalma Bartrez-Caroza was taken down in the box in the 50th minute.

Chaffin added the second goal of the afternoon in the 67th minute for the No. 1-ranked Eagles off a shot just out of reach of Prescott goalkeeper Olivia Fletcher’s dive.

Prescott (8-4-2, 1-1-0 Grand Canyon) managed only two shots against a stingy Eagles defense, while Fletcher recorded 10 saves.

“Overall, it was a vast improvement when compared to our previous showings against [Flagstaff],” Prescott head coach Carly Laipple said.

It is the seventh straight victory for the Eagles (7-0-0, 2-0-0 Grand Canyon), which have outscored their opponents 36-1 this season.

UP NEXT

Prescott begins a short two-match home stand against 4A Grand Canyon region rival Coconino on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Over the last five matches remaining on the Badgers’ regular season schedule, four are in Prescott. Official start time against Coconino is set for 3 p.m. For Flagstaff, the Eagles head to Bullhead City to play Mohave on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.