Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Day

Seven organizations will sponsor eight events over the course of five days leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrated Monday, Jan. 16.

Events begin with a book discussion from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan, 12, at Prescott College. The book, This Nonviolent Stuff’ll Get You Killed by Charles E. Cobb, looks at the vital role armed self-defense has played in nonviolent civil rights actions.

On Friday, Jan. 13, Sacred Heart Church will show the movie Freedom Riders at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Three events take place Saturday, Jan. 14. Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation will host the Freedom March song practice from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Also taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prescott College hosts a Cultural Appreciation potluck in the Frantz Fanon Community Strategy Center. In the evening, GPUUC will sponsor a Nonviolent Communication Workshop from 6:30 to 8:30.

The First Congregational Church will show the movie “13th” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Released in September 2016, the movie focuses on the Thirteenth Amendment, which outlawed slavery, and the U.S. criminal justice system.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Day, anyone interested in joining the Peace and Justice March should meet at 10 a.m. in the Prescott College parking lot.

At 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott United Methodist Church, breakfast, a children’s program, and an MLK Day ceremony will take place.

The organizations sponsoring the events are: Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, GPUUC, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Prescott College Black Student Union.