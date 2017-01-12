Veteran calls golf program a ‘lifesaver’: Golf club also donates to equine therapy program for veterans

In the beginning, John Gunby, a golf pro at the Club at Prescott Lakes, and members of the Club offered six sessions of golf lessons to veterans with disabilities living at the domiciliary at the Bob Stump Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Prescott.

Then the members learned of the Heroes & Horses program at a ranch in Skull Valley, which also works with veterans and their families. When Club members raised a little extra money this past year, they selected the equine therapy program as a beneficiary.

Dan Moody, Vietnam veteran, participated in both programs, beginning with the free golf program that he said turned his life around. Those who complete the free golf program receive a set of golf clubs, shoes and passes to play at Antelope Hills Golf Course. Moody said his golf teachers stressed etiquette more than golf, and that everything he learned, he has transferred to his everyday conduct.

“It saved my life. I’m not exaggerating,” Moody, 58, said. He now is employed by Prescott Lakes and Antelope Hills golf courses. “I’ve never seen a group more caring and generous. A lot of us Vietnam vets kind of left society, and this is a life-saving thing for some people.”

Moody wasn’t particularly athletic, but he took to the game and developed a nice, easy swing, said one Club member who worked with him.

Since it began three years ago, about 120 veterans have gone through the golf program, working with volunteers who consider themselves teachers and mentors. All members have a military or service background, said golfer and volunteer Dicy Apperson.

Prescott Lakes and Antelope Hills support the program with free rounds of golf and steeply discounted pricing on balls, Apperson said.

Members of the Club raise money for the golf program through its Veterans Tournament that takes place near Veterans Day and involves members and veterans enjoying a fun-filled day.

“It has blossomed from more than a golf recreational thing,” Apperson said, adding that the popular tournament always has a waiting list of players.

This year, with a surplus of funds, the recreation director at the VA suggested donating to the Heroes & Horses program. Club members met with Anne Balowski, a life and recovery coach who runs the Heroes & Horses Equine program at Big Horse Ranch in Skull Valley, and they also visited the ranch.

On Jan. 6, the group handed over $6,000 to help veterans and their families take part in the equine therapy programs Balowski offers. She fits the therapy to the personality, focus and goals of her clients.

“It’s all about connection,” she said. “The horses do the work. We’re there for physical and emotional safety.”

Heroes & Horses, a 501c(3) nonprofit, serves veterans and first responders and their families, as well as people in recovery, parents and children, and anyone seeking to make positive changes in their lives. For more information, contact Ann Balowski at 928-231-2351.

For more information on the Club at Prescott Lakes, call 928-443-3500.