Sports Briefs: Cardinals re-sign defensive tackle Mauro to 2-year deal

TEMPE (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals re-signed defensive tackle Josh Mauro to a two-year contract Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The 6-foot-6, 282-pound former Stanford lineman played 15 games this season, setting career highs with 13 starts and 42 tackles. He has played three seasons with the Cardinals after joining the team in 2014 from Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Arizona State hires Bennett to run defense

TEMPE (AP) — Arizona State has hired veteran coach Phil Bennett as its defensive coordinator.

The school announced his hiring in a release Wednesday.

Current Sun Devils defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will remain on Todd Graham’s staff as linebackers coach.

Bennett has coached for nearly 40 years, including six seasons as SMU’s head coach from 2002-07 and as a defensive coordinator at eight schools.

Bennett most recently served as defensive coordinator from 2011-16 at Baylor following three seasons in the same position at Pittsburgh.

He also was the defensive coordinator at Kansas State, TCU, Texas A&M, LSU, Purdue and Iowa State.

Former NFL QB Manziel to offer photos with fans, at a price

HOUSTON (AP) — Johnny Manziel will be in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl to give fans a chance to take a photo with the 2012 Heisman trophy winner — at a price.

Stadium Signatures, a Houston company that sells autographed sports memorabilia, says Manziel will appear at Houston malls in the days before the Feb. 5 Super Bowl at NRG Stadium. He’ll take selfies with fans for $50 and those wishing for more professional photos will need to hand over $99. He’ll provide his autograph for $99. Manziel also will provide an inscription for $29, but it’ll be no more than four words.

The 24-year-old Manziel is a free agent who hasn’t signed with a team since the Cleveland Browns released him in March.