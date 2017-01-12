Prescott High wrestlers win a pair

By DOUG COOK

The Daily Courier

dcook@prescottaz.com

HOLBROOK — Prescott High’s wrestling team dominated host Holbrook and Flagstaff at the Roadrunner Multiple on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.

In the Division III, Section IV showdowns, the Badgers rolled past Holbrook, 59-6, and Flagstaff, 69-12.

Versus Holbrook, Prescott’s Colton Tomitz (113 pounds), Darian Bowyer (120), Andrew Salberg (132), Koby Coates (138), Colton Amos (145), Jon Dwyer (195) and Gavin Nelson (285) each pinned their opponents. Dylan Davis (152) won by tech fall.

Against Flagstaff, Bowyer, Miles Baxter (126), Amos, Brendan Hobbs (160), Tristan Dean (220) and Nelson each recorded pins.

“The guys wrestled well,” first-year Prescott coach Max Payne said. “We took it to them. I’m proud of everyone.”

Next up, the Badgers head to the Prospector Wrestling Invitational at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Apache Junction H.S.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or 928-642-7865.