Obituary: Arthur J. Wexler

Arthur J. Wexler, 70, of Humboldt, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. He was born in Brooklyn, New York. Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.