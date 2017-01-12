Mortensen, Rock lead Cougars

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
CHINO VALLEY — Chino Valley High’s wrestling squad defeated Payson, 42-36, but lost to Page, 46-28, at the Cougars’ multiple meet on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
At Chino’s main gym, 132-pound sophomore J.C. Mortensen and 138-pound freshman Keller Rock led the hosts by registering undefeated records in the Division III, Section IV clashes.
The Cougars will not wrestle again until 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, when they play host to the Quad City Championships against Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain and Mayer at Chino’s main gym.
Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or 928-642-7865.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.