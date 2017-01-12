Local youth perform ‘Peter Pan’ this weekend

"Peter Pan” takes the stage this weekend, presented by Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio.
This classic whimsical tale comes to life, with the lost boys in search for a mother, but they will have to face Captain Hook and make their way through Neverland. Mrs. Darling misses her children, John, Michael and Wendy, as they, too, have flown to Neverland with Peter Pan.
This talented cast of 34 Prescott-area children and adults from 3 and older are performing this show on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 and 7 p.m., using the beautiful stage at Franklin Phonetic School in Prescott Valley.
Tickets are $10 for adults; 18 and younger, $5; children under 5 get in free.
For information, call Tamee at 928-499-8664.
