Letter: Trump

EDITOR:

President-elect Donald Trump says that the Russians didn’t influence the election because Julian Assange says so. The same Assange that he suggested a death penalty for in 2010 on Fox News. Assange, who is wanted for possible trial, says that further proof is that the DNC didn’t have the best cybersecurity. This again is a deflection of the real issue. The real concern that all of should have is why should we condone another nation or anyone to influence our election whether it be an individual like Assange or country like Russia?

Trump and his group of advisors keep treating this issue like it was discourse in a court of law. They continue to cast doubt in numerous ways and not embrace the idea that our democracy has been tampered with regardless of whether it was directed at the Republican or Democrat party.

What is it that they are trying so hard to hide? We know that Trump has large loans with Deutsche Bank, and the state run Bank of China and with many Wall Street banks. Does he owe something to Putin and Russia? I don’t mean this to be a conspiracy theory but it’s hard to ‘hear’ the rebuttals over and over again.

A number of our long-term Congress people that have been aware of intelligence briefings, some for decades, think there has been tampering with our democratic process. Also the intelligence agencies that have thousands, if not more, individuals that work to keep us safe should not be treated this way.

Trump keeps throwing out the idea that the Iraq invasion was based on incorrect intelligence lacks a knowledge of what did happen at that time. Most of our allies disagreed with the assessments made to invade. Go back and look at the historical facts regarding the reactor pipes and outing of a CIA agent by VP Cheney and others. Not all of our intelligence community signed off on this war and a fine patriot Colin Powell was never the same after the UN speech based on manufactured evidence from the President’s office.

This whole involvement by the President Elect shows a complete disrespect for our time honored process whereas incoming administrations do not get involved in national affairs until after inauguration day. President Elect Trump hasn’t put his hand on the bible and swore to uphold our constitution and technically is not our president yet.

Just a note: I didn’t want Hillary Clinton to be president and am not a die-hard Democrat party member. I am just concerned about where our country is headed in the future.

John Huff

Prescott