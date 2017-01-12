Letter: Phone line technicians

EDITOR:





I have developed a strong feeling of respect for our telephone technicians who keep our land lines connected. Recently we found ourselves, suddenly, without telephone or internet service. I called the provider who promised a technician would be out on Friday.

Friday morning a Centurylink work truck pulled in. The technician, Julian, was a friendly fellow and seemed eager to fix our problem. He quickly found the trouble was in the neighborhood distribution box.

I decided to watch as he opened the box at the edge of our property. He took off the cover and all I could see was a big tangled bundle of tiny colored wires, some connected, some just hanging loose. He reached into the bundle and began pulling wires out and in a few minutes said, “Here’s your wires.”

How on earth he figured that out was a complete mystery to me. He went through the bundle and pulled several other wires out and then began connecting some together. Then he had to go about a mile up the road to the central area box and work some magic there.

After a couple of these trips we were blessed with complete restoration of our link to the outside world. Julian told me he was getting near retirement.

My concern is, how long will it take a young replacement to be able to look at a tangled mess of tiny wires in a box and know which ones went to which house?

I am a retired chemical lab technician and could do some amazing things with the use of acids and chemicals, but this man’s abilities amazed me, no end. Kudos to telephone line technicians, everywhere, and to Julian, in particular.

Paul Diemer

Chino Valley