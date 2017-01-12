Letter: Fireworks

EDITOR:

At 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, I was delighted beyond words to see the fireworks show from my bedroom window coming from the Prescott Resort. It was the display I did not get to see on the Fourth of July because the City of Prescott changed the venue and display that was described by most to be a total disappointment.

I have friends in city government that told me that the change in venue was for the merchants of our city. What about the citizens? What about tradition and the holiday we celebrate?

Please, City of Prescott, get a clue from the Prescott Resort and perhaps share the Fourth of July fireworks celebration with the thousands and thousands that would be able to see the show from the Resort.

And thank you, Prescott Resort, for giving me and others the fireworks display that we so missed and love.

It was truly wonderful.

Janyne Brimhall

Prescott



