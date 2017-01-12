KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Jan. 13

Friday, Jan. 13

Mindfulness Meditation, 1 to 2 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room on the third floor. Workshop on how to practice moment-to-moment mindfulness hosted by Carol Cook from Prescott Insight Meditation. Second Friday of every month. Those in all stages of practicing meditation welcome. Chairs will be provided. Bring a cushion if needed. No registration required. Questions? Jennifer, 928-759-6188 or jkim@pvaz.net.

Movie: “Freedom Riders,” 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

“Peter Pan,” presented by Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio, at 7 p.m. at Franklin Phonetic School, Prescott Valley. Come and see this whimsical tale come to life. The talented cast consists of 34 local children and adults from 3 and older. Tickets: $10 for adults; 18 and younger, $5; children under 5 get in free.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Phippen Museum presents Hopi Pottery with local expert Jeff Ogg at 1 p.m. Ogg is an expert on Native American art and artifacts. He earned a degree in anthropology from the University of Arizona and then spent 25 years buying and selling Native Arts and Crafts for the Fred Harvey Company out of the Grand Canyon. The Museum is north of downtown Prescott at 4701 N. Highway 89. 928-778-1385 or www.phippenartmuseum.org.

“Peter Pan,” presented by Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Franklin Phonetic School, Prescott Valley. Come and see this whimsical tale come to life. The talented cast consists of 34 local children and adults from 3 and older. Tickets: $10 for adults; 18 and younger, $5; children under 5 get in free.

Saturday Night Talk Series, at 7 p.m.: “The Art of Minding Our Own Business: Relating with Distraction and Fascination on the Path,” at Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Garth Guy, a tribute to multiplatinum country artist Garth Brooks, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. A third-generation country musician/singer/songwriter, Dean Simmons began his career as a tribute artist in 1994. Star of AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands and the world famous Legends in Concert, Dean presents a respectful and incredibly accurate tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks. Tickets: $22/$25/$30. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Prescott Chamber Players Society Winter Concert, 2 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Featuring the music of Haydn, Beethoven, Debussy, Gade, Schubert, Weissenborn, Prokofiev, Doppler and Poulenc, as well as several modern composers of ragtime and jazz. Free. 928-277-4751; www.prescottchamberplayers.com.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Steel Grits, featuring seven steel guitarists performing in a charity benefit concert for the Agape House of Prescott, 3 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets: $20. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Movie: “13th,” 6 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Classical pianist Sam Rotman in concert, 6 p.m. at Miller Valley Baptist Church, 815 Whipple St. Rotman was trained at Julliard in New York City and has performed concerts worldwide. He has competed in the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna, Austria, and the International Tchaikovsky Pianist Competition in Moscow. Free.

Monday, Jan. 16

Peace and Justice March, 10 a.m. starting from the Prescott College parking lot and ending at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott United Methodist Church. There will be a breakfasts, children’s program, ceremony and interactive area. Culmination of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Territorial Talent: Rachel Mari Kimber, 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Enjoy the eclectic style of singer/songwriter and musician Rachel Mari Kimber. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. 928-777-1500.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Third Thursday Star Talks, 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Monthly talks by experts in the field on a variety of astronomy topics. This month: Robert Ward on “Planetary Science Field Research.” For more information on the Astronomy Club, call Pat Birck, 928-778-6324.

Arizona Archaeological Society, Yavapai Chapter, meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Smoki Museum Pueblo room, 147 N. Arizona Ave. Rich Lange’s talk is titled “Echoes in the Canyons: Cliff Dwellers of the Sierra Ancha in Central Arizona. 928-772-6006.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Friday, Jan. 20

Recalling “Selma,” 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Yavapai College-Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Building 3, Room 103. A Martin Luther King Jr. Week “RESPECT” event. The movie “Selma” screening will be screened, followed by a discussion, led by sociology professors Mark Shelley and Jenny Jacobson, about the “progress” made in U.S. race relations since the film. Sponsored jointly by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and YC’s Department of Sociology. Free and open to the public.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Listen to a Danzi Trio for piano, flute and clarinet; Beethoven Trio for piano, clarinet and cello; Bober, Suite in Season for piano, flute, bassoon and percussion; and saxophone duets. Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne, 928-778-6965.

Diamond Rocks, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Show celebrates the one and only Neil Diamond. Hear hits like “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “America” and, of course, “Sweet Caroline.” Tickets: $22-$25. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

“The Twelve Powers,” 7 p.m. at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. This documentary film, based on Charles Fillmore’s classic book, is the first in a three part series titled “A Sound Called Unity.” It features wisdom from more than 40 ministers representing the Unity message. It also follows James Twyman and a group of Jewish rabbis, Muslim imams and Christian ministers as they travel to a hill overlooking a Syrian Village held by ISIS. $10.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Jan. 21

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 and 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Winter Creation Seminar, 2 to 5 p.m at Chino Valley Family Church, 718 Highway 89. It is free and open to the public, but you may want to bring some money as a hat is passed to continue this ministry. Books, DVDs and Scottish shortbread will be for sale. Youth are encouraged to attend and will receive a free, giant shortbread cookie and a free creation book or DVD. More information, 928-771-1218.

Sunday, Jan. 22

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Phoenix Symphony pays tribute to Leonard Bernstein, one of America’s most beloved composers, at 3 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, with Tito Munoz conducting. The orchestra will be performing four of the composer’s most popular orchestral pieces. This totally American program is dedicated to the great composer, with the orchestra performing his Divertimento for Orchestra, Three Meditations from Mass, Chichester Palms, and the well-known Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. Tickets: $28 to $39 (limited number) only from the Yavapai Symphony Association, 228 N. Alarcon St. 928-776-4255. Pre-concert lecture starts at 2 p.m. www.yavapaisymphony.org.