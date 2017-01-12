Goodwin Street Gang a jazz quintet unlike any other in Prescott

Every Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., a quintet of musicians comes together at El Gato Azul in Prescott for a unique live-entertainment offering.

Known as the Goodwin Street Gang, the group has been playing in their current configuration for about a year.



They consist of an acoustic bass player, a keyboardist, a drummer, a saxophone/flute player and a guitarist.

The group mostly plays straight-ahead jazz, sampling tunes from musicians such as Sonny Rollins, Dizzy Gillespie and quite a few original compositions from the group’s guitar player, Jack Petersen.

“Playing with this guitar player is very wonderful,” said the group’s saxophone/flute player Dave Russell. “He is one of the best in the country.”

Petersen was the first full-time jazz guitar teacher at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He later served as an influential jazz guitar artist in residence at the University of North Texas College of Music and then went on to build a jazz guitar program at the University of North Florida.

“We have folks that find out he is playing and ask to sit as close as possible just to watch his fingers,” said Barry Barbe, owner of El Gato Azul.

Barbe often jumps into the gang to provide vocals when they perform at his café.

“The whole combo is simply awesome and it is a humbling pleasure to be able to sit in with them each week,” Barbe said.

Several members of the group have been working with Barbe for the past five or six years.

“It goes all the way back to 129 ½, my jazz grille (which closed in 2011),” Barbe said. “Jack has played my place now for 15 years, at least once a week.”

Rarely does the group play outside of El Gato Azul.

“This is home base,” said the group’s drummer Randy Carter.

That’s primarily why the group is named Goodwin Street Gang.

“Barry asked me to come up with the name that wasn’t somebody’s name, like the Dave Russell Band,” Russell said.

The name also works well because the group will sometimes have other musicians pile into the performance.

“We definitely have a lot of fun,” Russell said. “It’s getting more and more relaxed and we keep challenging ourselves with harder and harder music.”

With the group’s level of musicianship and experience, they pride themselves on being able to navigate some of the more difficult aspects of the craft.

“A lot of the time we’re reading something for the first time,” Russell said. “It’s a whole other skill to be able to pull off something you’ve never played before or maybe never even heard before, but you’re just listening to everybody and following along.”

And then there’s the creative side of it.

“Part of the magic of this group is on the improv section, where we’re just making up melodies to fit the chorus,” Russell said.