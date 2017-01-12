Fly with the Lost Boys in Prescott Valley production: Local cast of ‘Peter Pan’ takes the stage Friday, Saturday

A new theater group is forming in the Quad Cities. Yet unnamed, it will present the classic production of “Peter Pan” at Franklin Phonetic School, 6116 Highway 69 in Prescott Valley. Three performances take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and younger, and free for 5 and younger.

Directed by Tamee Niekamp, the talented cast consists of 34 local children and adults ages 3 and older. The play is about Peter Pan, a boy who never grew up, who entices three children to follow him to Neverland. They meet the Lost Boys and must, with the help of Tinkerbell, survive their encounters with Captain Hook and find their way back home.

Niekamp and three others are working through the process of establishing a nonprofit organization. For the “Peter Pan” production, the cast members have been rehearsing at Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio in Gateway Mall.

Shana Lujan and Jon Oliver constructed the set design. Along with Lexe and Tamee Niekamp, these four individuals with years of teaching and theater experience make up the leadership of the theater company. An

important aspect of their new group is being able to offer affordable rates as well as focus on a family-friendly theater experience.

They accept all individuals who audition, new as well as seasoned actors, no matter the ability level, and make sure everyone has a fun and safe experience. Auditions for the next production, The Enchantment of Beauty and the Beast, take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, at Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio at the Gateway Mall, outside by Kids Trading Post.

At the dance studio, Lexe teaches children, adults, clients with special needs, wedding dances, flash mob dances, and group and private dance lessons. She also offers dance- and theater-themed summer camps.

For more information about the new theater company or “Peter Pan,” call Tamee Niekamp at 928-499-8664.