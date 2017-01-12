Editorial: Sales tax hike to pay off debt makes sense

In the perfect world, the City of Prescott would wait on the Arizona Legislature to fix the state’s massive $7 billion pension problem before taking action.

But while they are waiting, city services are being cut – $1.1 million this past year so those funds can cover the rising costs to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

The state’s pension problems are immense, and there are no easy fixes. A court struck down one attempt by the legislature to address the rising costs to cities and the state in November. Legislators also have their hands tied by a 1998 constitutional amendment where Arizona voters demanded that benefits cannot be reduced and that a public retirement system is a contractual relationship.

Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg said he wants the state to act first. Some of the suggestions that came up in Tuesday’s City Council meeting included increasing the state’s sales tax or consider amending the Arizona Constitution to remove pension requirements in that document, giving the legislature some flexibility in both meeting its promise to civil servants who served with honor, and balancing the books.

The state should consider both. However, the City of Prescott cannot wait for that with its own debt rising to $81 million. Costs will continue to rise and expecting a legislative body that cannot even fund education properly to consider a tax hike is a bit on the wrong side of pie-in-the-sky.

The City of Prescott should increase its sales tax rate to 2.75 percent, which would still be less than its neighbors are currently paying (Prescott Valley’s is 2.83 percent and Chino Valley is 4 percent). The money from the increase should go only toward the pension debt, and a sunset provision put in place so that the tax expires in 10 years.

And because residents will be paying more in sales tax, it is right for the city to stop collecting its portion of the property tax, which amounts to about $1.6 million per year. Since the increase will be paying the pension costs, other sales tax funds can be dedicated to other city services, and with sound management, the city can handle that decrease.

The City of Prescott made a promise to the men and women who served all of us, and that promise should be kept. A dedicated 0.75 sales tax increase (three-quarters of a penny) with a sunset provision and the elimination of the property tax seems the best way of dealing with an $81 million debt problem.

Waiting for the state to act is not.