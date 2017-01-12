Country music at the Elks Theatre this weekend

Whether your taste runs to the modern country sound of Garth Brooks or the more traditional feel of steel guitars, you can find it at the Elks Theatre this weekend.

Saturday, Jan. 14, it’s the Garth Guy, a tribute to Garth Brooks, starring Dean Simmons as country music’s biggest showman.

Simmons has been doing this show for 20 years now, and as a third-generation musician, singer and songwriter, he knows the territory well.

He’s been featured on AXS-TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands in Concert” with his act.

Simmons was influence by Brooks in his younger years, and after being told he sounded a lot like Brooks, he built a tribute act around his icon.

He looks like Garth Brooks, too.

Simmons’ act is a respectful representation of Brooks, and he studied the man to better replicate his mannerisms and ability to engage with an audience.

The Garth Guy performs Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 to $30.

Then on, Sunday, Jan. 15, its Steel Grits, billed as Prescott’s first-ever steel guitar show.

Seven internationally known steel guitar players converge on the Elks to perform 20- to 30-minute sets. The show features recording artist Tommy Dodd.

Steel guitar is a version of the standard six-string instrument. Nowadays, it’s usually an elaborate affair, set up on a horizontal stand and with pedals and levers, but it originally was simply a guitar laid in a lap and played by sliding a metal bar over the strings.

The sound is instantly recognizable to anyone with even a passing familiarity with country music.

It’s a benefit show, with proceeds going to the Agape House of Prescott and also to a steel guitar music scholarship for youth.

Steel Grits, sponsored by the Desert Steel Guitar Club, starts at 3 p.m. and tickets are available for $20 online at prescottelkstheater.com or at the box office, 117 E. Gurley St. Call 928-777-1370 for more information.