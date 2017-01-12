Childbirth talk set for Jan. 18 at Prescott library

“Choices in Childbirth: Know Your Options” is the topic of a discussion Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Prescott Public Library.

Paula Matthew of The Midwives’ Place will lead an open discussion on choices for preconception, prenatal care, labor and birth, and post-partum care. Among the topics: choosing a care provider, appropriate lab tests, options for childbirth classes, and comfort and pain relief in labor.

The library is at 215 E. Goodwin St. The talk, which is free, will be in the Founders Suite. For more information, call 928-710-0146.