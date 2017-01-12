Burglaries from unlocked vehicles continue

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Police are continuing to receive calls from residents reporting that their vehicles have been burglarized, said PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson.

Most of the vehicles were left unlocked, Ferguson said.

“One victim reported at around 9 p.m. they heard car doors opening and closing outside their home and their dogs were barking,” but they did nothing, Ferguson said, “until the next morning, when they realized their vehicle had been burglarized.”

Ferguson said police have security-camera video of thieves burglarizing a vehicle at night. The video shows a police car passing minutes later.

“Had the police been called earlier, they may have intercepted the burglars,” he said.

Ferguson said locking vehicles can prevent these crimes of opportunity.

“If you see or hear something, say something,” he added.