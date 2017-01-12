Baby sitter training course targets teens

PRESCOTT — For many pre-teens and teenagers, the very first job they will ever have is baby-sitting, possibly starting with their own siblings and then moving on to neighbors’ and friends’ children.

This first job is one that comes with considerable responsibility, and the North Star Youth Partnership, a division of Catholic Charities, is offering a Safe Sitter program established more than 35 years ago to equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need to be effective babysitters.

“It’s a great training,” said instructor Kasey Shaver, North Star’s youth development coordinator of the $50 course. The next class in Prescott will be on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Catholic Charities office at 434 W. Gurley St. Shaver said she can accommodate up to 16 boys and girls aged 11 and up.

The Safe Sitter program was started in 1980 by an Indianapolis, Indiana, physician, Dr. Patricia Keener, after a colleague’s daughter died in the emergency room because her adult caregiver did not know what to do when she choked.

In the training programs that run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Shaver said the teens are taught not only basic child caregiving skills, but they are taught CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation) and first aid and choking rescue skills. Shaver said the choking is a major emphasis because that is the most common emergency for young children.

The course also helps teens develop life and business skills, enabling them to speak clearly with an employer about expectations when they are caring for their children and about their fees. The course gives students a handbook that highlights the need to be clear with instructions related to child safety, and to be prepared with phone numbers and emergency contacts if an issue arises while a teen is on a baby-sitting job.

Shaver said the teens are advised to avoid the use of any social media when they are caring for someone else’s children as they do not want to inadvertently advertise that they are alone or their whereabouts. They, too, encourage all of the sitters-to-be to establish a safety signal with their own parents that alerts the parent that the babysitter is in danger and needs immediate intervention.

Indeed, Shaver said the whole tenor of the course is geared around safety for the sitter and the children they are hired to care for in their parents’ absence. Each class includes role-playing exercises and various games that the teens can play with the children. The teens gain expertise in everything from making certain the children go to bed at the required time to managing a tantrum. Every student is given a handbook to take home and is issued a completion certificate that may benefit them as they advertise their baby-sitting business.

Shaver said she also emphasizes with the teens to be confident enough with their prospective employers to say when the expected duties are simply too much. If a 12-year-old is hired to watch two children and walk the dog, Shaver said the teen might decide that is more than they can handle.

“It’s so thorough,” Shaver said of the class instruction. “I wish I had the training when I was 11 years ago. It’s so valuable.”

To register, visit www.northstaryouth.org/safe-sitter-training or call Shaver at 928-708-7206.

For more information on the program, visit the website: www.safesitter.org.