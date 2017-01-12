Arizona trooper shot near Tonopah

A Department of Public Safety state trooper was shot responding to a roll-over collision on Interstate 10 around 4 a.m., Thursday, January 12. The suspect in the shooting, near milepost 89 which is west of Phoenix, was then shot and killed.

A Department of Public Safety news release describes the initial shooting as an ambush while he was responding to the roll-over collision. A physical fight ensued and the suspect was shot and killed, according to the release.

The occupant of the vehicle that rolled-over was ejected and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The trooper who was shot is a 27-year veteran, but the identity was not immediately released. The names of the other people involved in the incident were also not released.

The highway was closed while state detectives conducted an investigation.