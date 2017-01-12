Alleged trailhead burglary suspects identified by Sheriff’s detectives

PRESCOTT– Yavapai County Sheriff’s detectives have identified three suspects who burglarized a vehicle parked at the White Spar Campground on Aug. 29, YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

The suspects took a purse containing credit cards,

ID, and cash, D’Evelyn said.

“Shortly thereafter, the victim discovered purchases and attempted purchases made throughout the Prescott area with her stolen credit cards,” D’Evelyn said.

“The suspects had used the stolen cards immediately following the burglary. This is a typical of thieves who intend to make as many purchases as possible before the victim realizes the cards are stolen and close the accounts.”

In November, a Sheriff’s detective learned that Robert Abbott, 26, of Prescott Valley, had a cellphone account that matched the purchase of a phone made with the victim’s stolen credit card, D’Evelyn said, and that corroborated a tip alleging that he

was involved in the burglary.

The tipster also named two women as suspects.

Abbott had already been arrested by the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force on a drug charge in September, and, at the time, PANT had seized his cell phone. The detective confirmed it was the same one Abbott bought with the stolen card, and then found text messages confirming his involvement with the burglary, D’Evelyn said.

The detective discovered Abbott in the Maricopa County jail, being held on burglary and fraud charges.

When he was interviewed, Abbott admitted using the stolen credit card on the day of the burglary, D’Evelyn said, and he will face charges here after the cases in Maricopa County are adjudicated.

YCSO detectives believe the two women wanted in connection with the burglary are Tiffany Cleary, 31, from Buckeye, and Jenna Roscoe, 29, from Phoenix, D’Evelyn said.

Cleary and Roscoe are encouraged to call Det. Mark Yates at 928-777-7273 about the case. They have not been located. Anyone who knows where they can be found is asked to the Det. Yates or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, where they can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.