Actions, consequences in nature create powerful exhibit

Randy Waln’s symbolic photographic collages make an effective statement about power, greed and sacrifice in the natural world.

“It seems that the natural world is being decimated for short-term gain with too little, or no, concern for the future,” Waln said in his exhibition statement for “Altared Realities: Toward Atonement,” currently on display at the Yavapai College Art Gallery through March 6.

The reference to altars is not religious in nature, Waln said. His use of circles and symmetry creates a kind of formality and focus that also occurs in religious icons, he said this week from his home in Albuquerque. “They show the finite nature of the planet.”

Birds represent nature, and there are a lot of birds, dead and alive, portrayed in the layers upon layers of photographic images.

“Unlike Audubon, I did not hunt or kill any of the birds in my artwork. They were all discovered in that condition,” Waln said. “I understand that death and dead things are not attractive, but my use of the dead birds is not gratuitous. They are intended to contribute to the meaning.”

An opening reception takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, with an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. Waln will speak about his creative process and the meaning in his work. If weather conditions prohibit travel, he will speak at next month’s Art Walk on Feb. 24, said Christine Sutherland, art gallery manager.

Waln said he shoots lots of photographs and deconstructs them, extracting images and collecting material. The finished piece – some with up to 20 images – uses “photographic realities” to create something imaginary in a kind of digital collage.

The artist’s statement reads, “The exhibition as a whole asserts that the natural world is sacred, worthy of reverence and respect. It is a completely rational worldview that values the natural world as the source and sustainer of all life.”

Waln never took art classes in high school; he was attracted to the sciences and mathematics, and attended college as a chemistry major. Drafted in the last lottery, he returned to college on the GI Bill after serving in the Army.

“I was kind of directionless after the military and going back to school to discover what to do,” he said. A painting class started him on a 32-year career teaching art at small colleges.

Waln mentioned a Gertrude Stein quotation: “I write for myself and strangers.” He hopes many strangers will visit the exhibit.

“There is this notion that somebody will walk into that exhibit and be impacted and maybe create something themselves or do something that makes some sort of difference. You can’t expect it, but you can hope for it.”

Located at 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott, gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The gallery is closed Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call 928-776-2031.