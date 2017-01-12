2016 budget cuts have ripple effect within city departments

PRESCOTT — Use at the Prescott Public Library is down; parks and recreation revenue is up; and the fire department is scheduled to be “whole” again this spring, thanks to a federal grant.

It was a mixed bag of results in 2016, as City of Prescott departments adjusted to $1.1 million in budget cuts.

Even as work is set to kick off on the next fiscal-year budget, the city departments that were most affected by last year’s budget cuts — fire, police, library, and parks and recreation — continue to deal with the impacts of last year’s cuts.

In the Prescott Public Library’s budget, for instance, the Prescott City Council approved cuts that resulted in the closure of the library on Sundays, beginning in January 2016.

Since then, usage at the library has dropped accordingly. Library Director Roger Saft said the library had nearly 13,000 fewer visitors in 2016 than in 2015. While the “gate” numbers at the library stood at 437,629 during calendar year 2015, the numbers had dropped to 424,965 in 2016.

Prior to the 2016 closure, about 500 people had been using the library each Sunday, Saft said, adding that he continues to hear requests to restore the Sunday library hours.

Circulation numbers also were down — from 698,944 physical books in 2015, to 632,225 in 2016. Even though electronic downloads went up substantially during the same time — from 56,889 in 2015 to 73,655 in 2016 — the increase did not make up for the drop in physical check-outs.

Also as a part of its budget cuts/adjustments, the City Council directed the library to generate $25,000 in additional revenue — a decision that led the library to impose fees on some of its meeting rooms, effective July 1, 2016.

The move appears to have driven away nearly half of the users of library rooms. Between July and December 2015, the main library meeting rooms were used 205 times. During the same months in 2016, the number was down to 115. Saft reported that the fees generated $2,630.

Fire Department

While the Prescott Fire Department continues to deal with the impacts of three frozen firefighter positions in January 2016, Fire Chief Dennis Light said he expects the department to be “whole” again this spring, after a new federal grant goes into effect.

Currently, job offers have gone out to seven new firefighters, Light said, and the new employees are expected to be on board by about April 2017, after the Feb. 6 start of the $1.5 million SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response).

Meanwhile, Light said, “We have still been browning out stations.” He estimates that the temporary fire-station closures have occurred “about eight out of every 10 days” over the past year.

That, in turn, has likely affected response times, although Light said he would not have specific figures on that until later in January.

The SAFER grant is expected to cover the cost of filling the three frozen positions, as well as several vacancies that were created by retirements and resignations.

Police Department

A series of personnel cuts over the past year have made staffing at the Prescott Police Department a challenge, says Deputy Police Chief Amy Bonney.

Recent PD cuts have included: the freezing of two police officer positions, an animal control officer, and a code enforcement officer in January 2016, as well as the elimination of a lieutenant, an officer, a crime-prevention officer, and a custodian position in the new fiscal-year budget in July 2016.

Although the department has several hiring actions in the works, Bonney said those are intended to fill budgeted positions, and would not restore the frozen or cut positions.

Meanwhile, Bonney said, the department has been putting out almost daily calls for officers to fill shifts — often through overtime. “There has been a lot of fatigue and a lot of stress,” she said. “Sometimes the ‘doing more with less’ is just impossible.”

Parks and recreation

Even as it absorbed new special-events responsibilities, the city’s Recreation Services Department also implemented higher parking fees at a number of its lakes and trails in 2016.

So far, Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes says the increase from $2 per day to $3 per day had generated an additional $50,000, and is on pace to meet the City Council’s direction to generate $80,000 more in revenue.

Just this week, the city began installing new fee kiosks at four of its locations — the Peavine Trail, Goldwater Lake, Willow Lake, and Watson Lake. Workers say the new machines would be easier to use, and would alleviate the long lines that have formed frequently at Watson Lake.

The city’s $1.1 million in cuts were made in late 2015 in an attempt to deal with rising costs for the public-safety pension system (PSPRS) — after voters rejected a 0.55-percent sales tax in August 2015 that would have gone toward paying down the PSPRS unfunded liability.

City officials have been working in the meantime to find a new revenue source to cover the pension debt. The council’s Strategic Plan Committee is scheduled to discuss the issue again at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the lower level conference room at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.