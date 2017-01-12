Player Profile: 19-year-old NAZ Suns forward Jones Jr. known for his hops

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Long-limbed, tall and slender, Northern Arizona Suns rookie forward Derrick Jones Jr. glides as easily through the air as he does across a basketball court.

A monster dunker with a 43-inch vertical leap, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound 19-year-old phenom played one season at NCAA Division I University of Nevada-Las Vegas before entering the 2016 NBA Draft.

In 30 games as a freshman with the Runnin’ Rebels in 2015-16, Jones Jr. averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, leading the Mountain West Conference in 2-point field goal percentage (67.2 percent).

“Guys with that crazy athleticism usually aren’t the best skill players – usually aren’t like the best shooters or the best basketball player,” NAZ shooting guard Shaquille Harrison said. “And D.J., he can jump really high. But he can also dribble the ball, shoot the ball and play basketball.”

Despite going undrafted, Jones Jr. signed a one-year contract with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns Sept. 16. Jones Jr. represents Phoenix’s lone “assigned” player on NAZ’s NBA Development League squad. Phoenix calls him up when it wants. Since the D-League season started in mid-November, he’s had five call-ups.

NAZ’s youngest roster player, Jones Jr. has averaged 14 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 15 games. He’s a raw talent whose head reaches the top of the rim and the backboard’s square when he dunks.

“He is in the upper tier [of NBA players with the highest vertical leaps], on top of his length,” first-year NAZ coach Ty Ellis said. “Guys may have a 38 or 39 [inch leap], but have short or average arms. He [Jones Jr.] is really a freak, man.”

On top of Jones Jr.’s talent, NAZ point guard Askia Booker – whose locker sits next to Jones Jr.’s at Prescott Valley Event Center – said the high flier has tried harder every time he’s returned to the D-League club from Phoenix.

“I don’t know if it’s the older guys he’s with or [being around] the highest of professionals it gets [in Phoenix], but he comes down here and he works his butt off,” Booker said. “Some people come down to the D-League from the NBA and they relax, let their hair down, and they don’t take it as serious. D.J.’s taking the D-League more serious almost.”

Jones Jr. said he knew he’d have to put more effort into becoming a pro after leaving UNLV early.

“That’s one thing I never shied away from,” he added. “My coaches always knew I was a worker.”

Born in Philadelphia on Feb. 15, 1997, Jones Jr. played four varsity seasons for Archbishop John Carroll High School in nearby Radnor Township, Pennsylvania, where he became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,645 points.

Jones Jr. said he grew up in a violent neighborhood in West Chester, south of Philly. He first jammed at a nearby park when he was 5-foot-10 or 5-11 during the summer between seventh and eighth grade. Jones Jr., his older brother and cousins developed a dunking rivalry.

“We were warming up and I took one dribble, two steps, and just took off and did the A.I. [Allen Iverson] dunk,” Jones Jr. said of his first jam. “And then my brother looked at me and I was shocked. I just felt like it was a dream, honestly. Everybody was happy for me. And then, after that, I’ve just been dunkin’ ever since.”

In high school, Jones Jr. never wanted to leave the gym. After games, his father, Derrick Sr., would beg him to rest. If he had a bad game, Jones Jr. would return to the gym, shoot and continue practicing.

“This is something that I really wanted,” Jones Jr. said of realizing his pro dream. “And now that it’s here, it’s just so surreal. But it’s here and I’m very blessed, and I have my family and everybody that supports me in my corner. I believe in myself and I know that I should be here.”

Ellis, who has a recent history of developing high-level NBA talent, said Jones Jr. possesses a combination of rare gifts. The mix couples his freakish vertical leap, height and long arms with his work ethic and a willingness to be coached.

“D.J.’s athleticism is elite,” Ellis added. “He’s on the same level as a Vince Carter, [Boston Celtics swing] Gerald Green – one of the highest of the highest fliers.

“On top of that, he has this 7-foot wingspan. You can’t teach that. D.J. is a phenomenal kid with phenomenal God-given talents, and I’m blessed to be coaching him. I’m excited to see him two or three years from now and say I had a part in his development.”

Booker and Ellis added that since Jones Jr. is so young and gifted, he has an “extremely high” ceiling as a player. That’s a main reason why the NBA gave Jones Jr. a contract, albeit unguaranteed, for half-a-million dollars. Once Jones Jr. adds more weight to his physique, that ceiling should expand.

“They [NBA scouts] understand that he can shoot, he can defend and he’s athletic,” Booker said. “As long as he continues to work [on those things] and stay healthy, he’ll be one of the best in the NBA at some point.”

If Jones Jr. does stay at it, Ellis likes his forward’s prospects to reach the NBA. Ellis said Phoenix wants Jones Jr. to develop into a forward who can guard players at multiple positions.

“He really needs to buy into it and understand that, ‘We’re preparing you for the role that you will have and not for the role of being a D-League player,’” the coach added.

During his most recent stop in Phoenix, Jones Jr. received treatments for a sprained ankle. On Thursday, he said he enjoyed traveling back and forth between Phoenix and Prescott Valley.

“I knew I was going to be down here [with NAZ] this year,” he said. “You have to embrace this process. There’s no shortcuts to greatness. I love this team and everybody on this team.”

