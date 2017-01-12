‘13th’ premieres Jan. 16 in Sedona

The Sedona International Film Festival has partnered with Sedona Friends Committee on National Legislation, League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley and Sedona International City of Peace to present the Sedona premiere of the award-winning documentary “13th” on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Martin Luther King Day marks the perfect opportunity to — in his honor — ignite crucial social action with a presentation of “13th,” which was just shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

The film is a Netflix documentary that takes a thorough look at how via an exploitable loophole in the 13th amendment legal slavery was converted to another method of slavery and punishment for "criminals”; i.e. mass incarceration. Mass incarceration is destroying the fabric of our society. Come and learn more about the facts and learn what you can do about it today.

A community conversation will follow the screening.

Ava DuVernay's extraordinary and galvanizing documentary “13th” is an in-depth look at the prison system in the United States and how it reveals the nation's history of racial inequality.

The 13th Amendment to the Constitution reads "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States." The progression from that second qualifying clause to the horrors of mass criminalization and the sprawling American prison industry is laid out by DuVernay with bracing lucidity. The film features a potent mixture of archival footage and testimony from a dazzling array of activists, politicians, historians, and formerly incarcerated women and men.

Tickets are $5. For information, call 928-282-1177.