When our students fail, our economy fails

PRESCOTT – A high school dropout will earn $200,000 less than a high school graduate over his lifetime, and almost a million dollars less than a college graduate, according to statistics compiled by DoSomething.org.
Worse, in the U.S., high school dropouts commit about 75 percent of crimes.
In 2014, a report by the Arizona Mayors Education Roundtable said “research states that reducing the number of dropouts by half would generate more than $3.8 billion in economic benefits to the state.”
That comes as no surprise to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School superintendent, who noted that the reverse – the cost to taxpayers – is astronomical.
That report said the 18,000 students who dropped out of high school in 2014 would end up costing the state $7.6 billion over their lifetimes.
“I think taxpayers, if they’re not aware of that, should be,” he said. “It is an expense against the system and it continues to be an expense.”
Carter said school districts’ programs intended to prevent students leaving school or bring students back after they drop out, have had “a significant positive influence.”
Also important, he added, is developing programs to meet the needs of today’s students, asking how they can work to make schools meet their needs so they can stay in class.
Dan Streeter, superintendent of the Humboldt Unified School District, said his district’s dropout rate is at 2.9 percent, lower than the state’s rate of 3.46 percent, and level with Yavapai County’s 2.9 percent.
They’ve done that by coming up with so-called “alternative tracks” for students, he said, noting that they also have a credit-recovery program, which allows students to make up lost credits, resulting from failure to pass a class.
The graduation requirements currently in place mean that losing a core credit through failure can make it “almost impossible” for a student to graduate with his or her class, Streeter said.
“We do a lot of work in the first two years (of high school) with trailer courses, so at semester, if a student has failed a course, second semester we can intervene immediately and help that student fill in the gaps and make up that credit well as the second semester credit,” Streeter said.
Prescott High School Principal Stephanie Hillig said, “We have the availability and the opportunity to meet the needs of students whether they’re going through a situation where they have to work, or if they are having some family issues, and can’t attend school for a personal reason, we’re able to meet their needs in other settings.”
Schools have changed over the past decades, she said. “I think now that we have more resources available to us and the state has given us more opportunities, and other alternative education ways, I think that has been huge.”
If that all sounds too “touchy-feely” to you, Carter can sympathize.
“I can understand why a person would say, ‘It’s their decision. If they want to ruin their lives, and drop out, let them. Work with the kids who want to be there.’”
But, he said, he also sees the damage to society that larger numbers of dropouts can produce.
“Look at how it impacts local communities and local taxpayers, and (look at) the stress it has on local government agencies and social agencies,” Carter said. “How can a reasonable person just turn their back on it and say, ‘That’s okay, let’s just not worry about it?’”
There’s reason to be optimistic: The National Center for Education Statistics published information that states, “The (national) dropout rate decreased from 12.1 percent in 1990 to 6.5 percent in 2014, with most of the decline occurring after 2000, when it was 10.9 percent.”
Arizona has improved, too, bouncing back from a worst-in-the-nation 7.8 percent in 2010.
“I think, clearly, we are improving, no doubt about it,” Carter said.
Still, Streeter said his district’s dropout rate of 2.9 percent bothers him.
“I think (zero dropouts) is something we have to shoot for.”
Click here for further details on state-by-state graduation rates
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Drop-outs occur not when they do it, but earlier, much earlier. Kids that are failing, fail sooner than you think. If a student in 2-6th grades for example, had a hard time learning to read, or couldn't do math, he'd most likely hide it. But, once he got older, hiding that problem becomes more difficult. Concentrate on the little kids, makes sure they can do the basics, test them on it. At least eliminate that as a potential problem. The ratio of teachers to students needs help, and that costs money. Something the very vocal local yocals are not going to do. Just wait for it, they'll wake up soon and put in their 'report'.
BaloneyBob 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
This article is pure bull and typical feared based
RolandS 46 minutes ago
So, in 1900 when only 27% of 18yr olds had a high school diploma there was crime? In 1900, 15% yes one in seven of adults had LESS than 5 years of "formal education" the per capita rate of crime was LESS than today. The statistics are complex and confusing. Can an "educator" help sort this contradiction out for us?
pvtom 31 minutes ago
The destruction of the nuclear family and the American culture is the basis for most all the increases in drop outs and low level crime. Schools and police are faced with the fallout from this. I agree with RollandS that early intervention would be a big help with the slow learners but, with nasty divorces and a parent in jail for substance addiction, the student is hitting a wall with little support. Maybe there is hope for them if such students were identified early and appropriate counseling available.
CopJoe 22 minutes ago
When millions of dollars are "invested" in our schools and the schools and their staff fail, students fail. School choice is the answer. Parents can move their children from a failing public school and place them any where they want.
Lumpy_Rutherford 13 minutes ago
Do you live on the same planet as me? What the heck is "school choice"? That's weird.
Hualapai 19 minutes ago
Intelligence and critical thinking involves making connections with the counterintuitive and seemingly unrelated issues. Arizona is pretty much dead last when it comes to school spending and financial assistance for lower income mothers of the next generations. So is the state economy. Uneducated citizens are a major expense to society. There's a connection.
Us coyotes hunt day and night to feed our families. We share and provide for the ones that stay back to look after the den. We'd fight to the death to protect our pups. They're the future of our pack. That's why we'll always thrive as a species.
BrotherJim 11 minutes ago
We hear repeatedly about how much more money people with more schooling make. The fact is, though, that those who complete higher levels of education tend to be intelligent, capable, and highly motivated individuals, who even with less education would make more money than average.
Some of the wealthiest people in the world never even completed high school. If you don't believe this, then google John D. Rockefeller, Henry Ford, Kirk Kerkorian, David H. Murdock, Richard Branson, or Carl Lindner, Jr, to name a few.
If you want to understand something fully, you need to go beyond bare statistics.