Water main leak closes parts of Yavapai College Prescott Campus

A water main leak on the Prescott campus will necessitate the closure of the Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center (Bldg. 13) as well as exercise facilities (fitness center, pool, gym, etc.) and Rider Diner. The closures will go into effect Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 a.m. and remain in place until repairs are completed, hopefully as soon as Friday morning.

According to YC facilities director, David Laurence, the water main leak is located between the library and Building 2 and will be cordoned off during repair work.

“Frontier Excavating will determine the extent of the repair and time frame required in order to return the water main to full service,” said Laurence. “We’re hoping to have additional information for the public and employees around midday, Thursday.”

Staff and faculty are advised that the following buildings will be without water: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 13, 15, 16, 19. Portable toilet facilities outside of major buildings will be provided. Restroom facilities in unaffected buildings will be open for use, which includes Police Station, Administration, Lifelong Learning and REDC. Employees are also encouraged to bring a personal supply of drinking water on Thursday.

With the absence of water service and an active sprinkler system in the affected buildings, fire safety will be ensured by activating Building Captains who will remain on hourly fire watch during the water shut-down period.

Updated information will be available on the Yavapai College home page at www.yc.edu.