Residents, council split on tax to resolve city’s debt

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
PRESCOTT – In one scenario, the Prescott City Council was advised to leave the “gaping wound” of the public-safety pension system up to the State Legislature to fix.
And in another, a local resident urged the city to “staunch the bleeding” itself, because the state could not be counted on to fix the problem.
Views clashed, and language took a graphic turn on Tuesday, Jan. 10, during the council’s latest discussion on the tens of millions of dollars in “unfunded liability” that Prescott faces in the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).
At issue is the growing deficit in the amount that the PSPRS expects the city will need in coming years to cover pensions for police officers and firefighters. In the wake of a recent court ruling, Prescott’s unfunded number grew from the previous $72 million gap to an estimate of an $81 million.
Meanwhile, the annual amount that the city is required to pay to the PSPRS is growing as well. Officials say Prescott faces a $6.3 million payment in the next fiscal year just to service the unfunded liability – up $1.2 million from this year’s payment.
That rising obligation was the cause of last year’s $1.1 million in budget cuts, which affected several city services, including the public library, parks and recreation, and police and fire.
Central to Tuesday’s discussion was whether the city should take a sales tax-increase measure to the voters, and if so, when that question should go on the ballot.
Two main options were on the table: Asking voters to approve a 0.75-percent sales tax, with the total revenue dedicated to paying off the PSPRS liability; or combining the 0.75-percent sales tax increase with an elimination of the city’s portion of property tax, which raises about $1.6 million per year.
Either way, officials say the sales tax revenue would pay off the liability in 10 years or less.
Council and audience members were split on the questions, however, with some saying the pension problem stems from state actions, so the state should solve the issue, and others maintaining that the city must step up to find a new revenue source – in part to mitigate the impacts to its budget.
Former City Councilman Chris Kuknyo, who now serves as vice president of the Citizens Tax Committee, said that while the organization has no formal position on the issue, “We do think the state needs to solve the big-picture problem before we even consider taxation. We need to close the gaping wound first; then we can start physical rehab.”
Mayor Harry Oberg also voiced concerns about moving forward with a city sales tax now – especially before the Legislature has time to take further action on the PSPRS issue in the current legislative session.
Noting that the PSPRS has failed to meet its projected investment returns for years, Oberg questioned the management of the system. “Even though the (stock) market has gone up significantly, our liabilities are still going up significantly,” he said, “The problem is the system, and the system needs to be changed.”
But local resident Daniel Mattson urged the council to take action now, rather than wait for the state. “To build on (Kuknyo’s) analogy, we better start to staunch the bleeding while we wait for (the wound) to get closed,” Mattson said, maintaining that Prescott is “sinking” because of the ongoing pension debt.
Councilwoman Billie Orr, who serves on the council committee that provided the sales tax options, also pushed for taking action as soon as possible.
“The state is not going to pay this debt,” Orr said. “The debt belongs to Prescott. Maybe – with due respect to the mayor – it isn’t our doing, but it’s our debt.”
More than a dozen residents spoke on the matter, offering a variety of views on the issue.
The council also faced a question on timing – whether to take the matter to the voters in a special election in May, or in the regular city primary in August.
At the end of the discussion, Oberg instructed the city’s Strategic Plan Committee to meet again soon to consider the feedback from the council and the public.
Councilwoman Jean Wilcox, who chairs the committee, said the three-member group would schedule another meeting as soon as possible.
More like this story
- Council seeks solution to growing $81 million pension debt mess
- Column: Yes, the State’s PSPRS debt can be solved
- Editorial: City budget fix not easy for anyone, Mr. Mayor
- CANDIDATE: Oberg says military experience would serve him well as mayor
- Citizens offer plan: Tax initiative aims to shore up Prescott Police and Fire
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
JMitchell 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
They will keep kicking the can down the road while dangling the rehab problem in front of everyone to keep us distracted.
Exctyengr 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
As I see it a tax increase is the only way that this is going to be resolved. It's "Pay me now or pay me (a lot more) later". Yes, PSPRS did not manage the funds well but no, the State will not step up and fix this, it's not a state issue either. Unfortunately, I predict the anti-tax for any reason crowd will once again whine: "send 'em a message" and the whole issue will be kicked down the road again.
CopJoe 34 minutes ago
Again. The "send'em a message crowd" wants the city council, mayor and city administration to show some semblance of , at least, pretending to limit spending and prioritization of funding before they are entrusted with more tax money. Like a child needs to show they can be responsible with their allowance money before they get any more of it. It is quite obvious that that is not going to happen as there is no mentality in this city government other than tax and spend. The best alternative is a dedicated account for the PSPRS debt. A tax will likely pass this time if the funds go directly into an account used only for paying off the debt and cannot be diverted. If the tax money goes into the general fund there will be a fight.
Johnblake 51 minutes ago
Do nothing until the State Legislature decides to stop the bleeding. The current defined benefit plan is unsustainable and should be converted to a defined contribution plan. The liability increased $10 million over one year. This growth in the liability will continue until there are changes made to the plan. Fund the $82 million today and they will be back for another $82 million in 10 years.
pvtom 44 minutes ago
I don't like government increases in all taxes on the citizens. With sales taxes and property taxes going up with automatic increases for government; that should be sufficient. We who are retired have no such increases only higher costs.The city of Prescott pay's 20-25 thousand for membership in the AZ Towns and Cities lobbying group to seek favorable legislation in the legislature. Have they used it on this issue? And Prescott Valley raised their "town" tax to 2.83 while Prescott is at 2.0. A carefully tailored ballot measure dedicated to a fixed period dedicated to retire this obligation would be a possible tax that could pass.
AzNative1 38 minutes ago
Prop 124 was approved by the voters and puts into place reforms that will return the PSPRS fund's health. This is an 8 billion dollar fund and will take 18-20 years to recover according to experts. That time frame is very reasonable considering the size and complexity of the fund. Certainly, losses in the stock market were significant and hurt the fund, however, the new fund manager has implemented investment strategy changes which significantly minimize the potential for future losses. It's helpful if Prescott residents would educate themselves on this issue. The state is not going to bail out the cities who owe money to the fund. Prescott did not pay their full contributions for years and now they want the state to bail them out? Voters helped exacerbate the issue when they refused to support a small tax increase last year designed to pay off the debt. One only has to wonder where the city leadership is on this as they continue to wring their hands and order more meetings.
CopJoe 27 minutes ago
Some say, " Voters helped exacerbate the issue when they refused to support a small tax increase last year designed to pay off the debt." The tax increase was not designed to pay off the debt. The money was going into the general fund. A percentage of the tax money was supposedly going to pay off the debt. If there is a dedicated account that cannot be diverted and is created specifically to pay off the PSPRS debt ONLY. I will vote for a tax increase. If the tax increase goes to any other purpose. I will vote against it and so will many others. No more tax money to the council's piggy bank.
BrotherJim 20 minutes ago
Declare bankruptcy and renegotiate the PSPRS funding.
Lumpy_Rutherford 17 minutes ago
A sales tax increase ain't gonna fly. It didn't fly before. They gotta fix this fund's problems first. A 4% guaranteed COL increase? Must be nice. Nobody else gets that. Just decrease the police/fire force to pay the debt. The COP and the fund managers screwed up, don't ask us to bail them out. Right?
WutangClan 14 minutes ago
A couple notes as someone who has sat through quite a few presentations on this topic.
The state and other govt groups in Arizona will soon be in the same boat with PSPRS. Prescott isn't the only area with this issue and is a canary in a coal mine really.
The State is unlikely to do much if anything to help out as they will soon have their own problems to sort out.
There is ample case law that prevents tampering with pension benefits so the Prop 124 item will only impact people entering the PSPRS system after it was passed and does nothing for people already under PSPRS prior to Prop 124.
It was the investment strategies of PSPRS that largely created this mess in part because the benefits paid out assumed an outrageous return on investment that the PSPRS investment portfolio has never realized.
In the plans presented it makes sense to spread the costs for this out among diverse groups including visitors as they consume public safety services even if a sales tax itself is a regressive tax.
skizziks 4 minutes ago
If the Mayor was CEO of a business and made no decision for over a year and the business debt was growing, he would be replaced. If Council can not make a decision maybe they need to be replaced.
There is only one solution and that is to bear the burden of this debt and pay it. Put a 1% tax on the ballot and vote yes. That 1% can only be used to pay the debt. Put on your big boy pants and stop vacillating.