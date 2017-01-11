Obituary: Harold Mosser

Harold Mosser, 78 years old, of Chino Valley Arizona, joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday Jan. 1, 2017. Born to Nicholas and Mary (Lafferty) Mosser, in Crane Texas.

Harold joined the Navy at 17 and served his country for eight years. Returning to Texas, he met and married the love of his life, Donnie, in 1969. They, along with their children, moved to Prescott in 1972. He retired as an engineer at the VA Medical Center in 1990. Harold loved to hunt, fish and explore this beautiful state. He loved his wife and family most of all.

Harold is survived by his son, Bill (Katy) Mosser of Prescott; daughter Rhonda (Troy) Koski of Chino Valley; grandchildren Shelby Mosser, Will

Mosser, Justin (Breanna) Koski and Jacob Koski; sister Frances Kelly of Dickenson, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews, all of which he adored. Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Donnie; his parents; brother Bill and nephew Joseph.

A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am Friday January 13, 2017 at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N Highway 89, Chino Valley Arizona. A rosary will be said at 10 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Yavapai Regional Medical Center and the staff at Marley

House Hospice Care for their exceptional care during Harold’s brief illness.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Harold’s honor.

Chino Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.



