Obituary: Edith A. Fenton Graulich

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of our precious mother, Edith A. Fenton Graulich.

She died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 7, 2017, at home.

Edie was born on Feb. 10, 1926, at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts in the middle of a snowstorm.

She grew up in West Concord, Massachusetts, and enjoyed playing tennis, ice skating, swimming and diving.

She worked as a telephone operator after high school, but soon became engaged and was married to Russell W. Graulich Jr., in Memphis, Tennessee on Sept. 16, 1944. Edie went back to W. Concord and stayed with her folks until the end of the war. Then she moved to Connecticut with Russell and daughter Marjorie.

Many might know her as Miss Edie! She spent 29 years with the Board of Education, 27 of which were at K.G.S. in Kensington as secretary for the principals. She worked with principals Miss McGee and Peter Gaulton. She also worked a short time at the Catherine McGee School.

After retiring from the B.O.E,. she worked for two years at Argo Industries on the parkway in Berlin, Connecticut.

Edie enjoyed living at 11 Peter Parley Row in Berlin, for 48 years.

She then moved to Spring Lakes, Southington, Connecticut, in 1998 and after several years, she decided to move to Arizona. She arrived in Dewey, Arizona, in April 2004, where she lived with her daughter Candice.

She leaves behind her daughters, Marjorie Gorneault and her husband Roland Gorneault, 615 Frenchville Road, Fort Kent, Maine 04743, Candice Lincoln, P.O. Box 1417, Dewey, Arizona 86327; her grandsons, Matthew T. Lincoln and his wife Christina, of Glendale, Arizona, Ricky J. Gorneault, of Bangor, Maine and her great grandson, Michael Lincoln, of Glendale, Arizona; plus, five nieces and three nephews living in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as several cousins and many friends.

She is preceded by her parents, George and Edith Fenton; her brothers and sisters, George H. Fenton Jr., Marjorie Fenton, Clara Johanson, Marion Murphy, George Fenton and her husband, Russell W. Graulich, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity or organization in Edith’s name.

There will be no funeral as requested by Edith.

Information provided by survivors.