Obituary: Doretta Jean Grisel

Doretta Jean Grisel 73, passed away Dec. 22, 2016, in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was born July 11, 1943, in Wheeling West Virginia. Doretta is survived by two daughters, Tracy Ann and Andrea Frances, and her sweetie, Ellis Nelson.
Arrangements in Arizona by Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary. Memorial to be held in Alaska at a later date.
Information provided by survivors.
