Kingman drops Chino Valley girls’ basketball, 54-36 (GALLERY)

CHINO VALLEY – Kingman outscored Chino Valley High’s girls’ basketball team 22-12 in the fourth quarter en route to a convincing 54-36 victory.

In their Class 3A West Region opener Tuesday night, Jan. 10, at home, the Cougars trailed 32-24 at the end of the third period. But the Bulldogs drained back-to-back 3-pointers in the first minute of the fourth, seemingly sucking the life out of Chino.

The Cougars were paced by Felicity Stickrod’s double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Chino, which has lost two straight power-point games, saw its record fall to 8-9 overall, 4-4 in power-point contests and 0-1 in the region. Kingman upped its mark to 4-5 in power-point games and 2-0 in region.

The Cougars will visit Northwest Christian (0-2 region) for their next league game at 5:30 p.m. this Friday in Phoenix. Kingman moves on in region when it plays host to Wickenburg (1-0) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

