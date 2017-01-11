Jump to content
Editorial cartoon: Jan. 11, 2017
Build the wall.
We are a sovereign nation and have an obligation to our citizens to protect our borders.
The leftist see open borders as the way to dilute the American culture and eliminate political opposition by the sweet allure of socialism. Trump wants a solid wall with beautiful doors as he has stated. Meaning we will welcome lawful entry as defined by America's needs and proper commerce but nothing else. And shame on Mexico! Mexico issues 21 day visas for persons coming through from the south so they have time to cross into America! That is not being a "friend"! America's promise is opportunity; not a free pass to persons who disrespect our country by illegally being here. This is a slap in the face of every immigrant that came to America legally. The Russia reference is of no value in the cartoon but the Trump administration will treat "ALL" countries fairly but firmly. America first is a GOOD policy for all legal residents.
I love the article today in the Republic about Trump and the Russian government's communicating before the election. Source: BUZZFEED! lol
They just don't know it yet!
Johnblake
pvtom
Lumpy_Rutherford
Lumpy_Rutherford
