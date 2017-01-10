Prescott Public Library will be closed Monday

The Prescott Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The library will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.
Prescott Public Library offers the discovery of ideas, the joy of reading and the power of information.
Check the library’s online events calendar at www.prescottlibrary.info, or call 928-777-1526 for more information.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.